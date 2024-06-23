Contenders making a move with East Point and Sebastopol charging

If there was any doubt as to which Ballarat-based team was the challenger to the domination of the clubs from the eastern end of the league, it was officially put to bed on Saturday with East Point running riot in the last quarter to defeat North Ballarat.
In a low-scoring slog of a contest, both teams were locked at five goals each heading into the last quarter, but the Kangaroos put their foot on the accelerator to slam on the final four goals of the match, to run out impressive winners 11.5 (71) to 7.2 (44).
It probably helped their cause that North Ballarat's Riley Polkinghorne left the ground in the second quarter with an ankle injury, which could put him in some doubt for the interleague clash in two weeks time against Hampden.
But it was East Point's day, able to make the most of their chances late to pull away to an impressive win.
East Point coach Joe Carmody said the most pleasing aspect of the win was the way his side was able to stand up to a fierce opponent.
"It was a real grind, we had a great start which put us 20 points up at quarter time," he said. "North just willed themselves back into the contest, they hit the front a couple of times in the last quarter, so for our boys to respond and kick away in the end was really pleasing."
Sebastopol looks set to make a late run for the last position in the finals, getting its third win and importantly, the first win of the season against one of their challengers.
The Burra pulled away in the second half with eight of the last nine goals of the match to run out convincing winners against a young Ballarat side, 13.11 (89) to 6.8 (44).
Sebastopol now takes the next two weeks off before a blockbuster with East Point after the interleague bye.
But with matches to come against Melton South, Lake Wendouree and Ballarat again, the opportunity is very much there for them to make a late run at a finals berth.
Coach Tony Lockyer was pleased with his team's resolve to keep at it after a slow start.
"It was good to get a result after a few weeks of pretty hard work," he said. "Credit to Ballarat, they jumped us early, we weren't happy at all with what happened in the first 15 to 20 minutes of the game.
"From that moment on, we clawed ourselves back to draw level. After half time, I challenged the boys to take the opportunity in front of them and we executed. That's how we intended to play and we did it really well.
"To come out in the third quarter and pretty much ice the game in that period was terrific."
Redan has marched back into the finals race with probably it's best performance of the season, against what must be said was a woefully disappointing Bacchus Marsh.
The Lions 16.10 (106) to 8.6 (54) win gave the club a timely boost as they chase the sixth position in the finals.
Redan coach Gary Learmonth said there was plenty to like in the performance against a side he knows they will be battling against for a finals spot.
"Probably the last quarter was the best we've played all year," he said. "We've played some decent footy, we started to get our hands on the footy.
"No doubt the Marsh were hampered by Tyson (Shea) and the big ruckman (Luke Goetz) not playing, but I felt we used the ball well, and particularly in the last quarter and gave our big blokes the opportunity."
As good as Redan was, Bacchus Marsh was bad, with Cobras coach Dennis Armfield saying he felt for the first time his team had "waved the white flag" when it got too hard late.
"We're' just not showing up for the start of games, again we were 20 points down in 15 minutes, you can't keep on giving teams a lead, you just waste too much energy trying to come back," he said.
"I think if I'm brutally honest, I think we waved the white flag in the last quarter which is the first time I'd seen that this season, disappointing loss and a poor way to win.
"We need to work on two things, the ability to want to fight and beat our opponent and the ability to hit a target when not under pressure, at the moment, turnovers are absolutely killing us."
There was an unusual feel to the Melton South versus Darley clash with both teams having been heavily affected by the tragic events of the week.
While Darley was convincing in it's big win, particularly in the second half its 26.9 (165) to 7.5 (47) win, there was very little celebrating.
Billy Myers booted nine goals for the winners, while an equally young Melton South team showed plenty of fight throughout.
Darley coach Dan Jordan said he was pleased for both clubs that they were able to walk away unscathed on a difficult day.
"We had a very young side in, we took a while to get going. We thought our second half was pleasing, but the result on the day wasn't about the result, it was about having some fun and enjoying footy with your mates.
"I thought Melton South cracked in hard all day. it was a good day for both clubs, both came together and wanted to pay some homage and have a kick with each other. All-in-all it was a pretty good day.
"We felt it was an opportunity for some young blokes to get a game, three debuts and seven or eight players who had played less than 10 senior games. That in itself is important for our club and our progression. They played their role and few of our top-end senior players really produced."
