Darley downed, and Swans make a point in thrilling A Grade round

COULD this be the most consequential round of the BFNL A Grade season? Two huge upsets have changed the complexion of the competition with Ballarat Swans holding on for a thrilling one-goal win over Sebastopol and Darley losing its first game to a fired-up Melton South.
The Swans produced arguably their best performance of the season in holding off a charging Sebastopol to win 47-46.
Ballarat led at the last change but Sebastopol threw everything at it late, but the Swans held their nerve to score just their second win of the season.
Melton South has been the quiet achiever all season, but it will now be in the forefront of every team's minds after a sensational one-goal win over the previously undefeated Darley.
Akira McCormack was the hero of the quarter for Melton South, shooting 14 last-quarter as the Panthers finished all over the top of the Devils with a 15-8 last term to win by just one goal.
The win will be a huge boost for the Panthers after they went down narrowly to Lake Wendouree last weekend. Next weekend's clash with North Ballarat will be another huge test to see where they sit, but right now, Melton South look a genuine threat.
North Ballarat continued its strong form of recent weeks with an impressive win over East Point. It was a purely professional performance from the Roosters who were solid in all aspects of the game, winning comfortably 56-38.
In a tough week for the clubs, Melton proved no match for Sunbury, however this was far from the Lions best performance of the season.
The home side would have gone into the match full of confidence it could pick up a big win, and while the 62-37 result was solid enough, Sunbury still can go to a another level and simply did what was required here.
Redan continued its recent good run of form, proving too strong for Bacchus Marsh, winning 66-35.
