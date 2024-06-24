Pair of sex offenders allegedly groom and assault 14-year-old girl

A registered sex-offender allegedly groomed and had sex with a 14-year-old girl just months after being released from prison for similar offending.
Kyle Czerniawsky, 26, applied for bail in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court after being arrested by police on June 20, 2024, for sexual penetration of a child under 16.
Police allege Czerniawsky and his cousin, who are both registered sex offenders, started up a conversation with a 14-year-old girl at Ballarat railway station on April 26.
They then continued to speak to her on the train while they travelled in the direction of Melbourne, and obtained her phone number.
Czerniawsky's cousin then allegedly sent the girl a series of sexualised and grooming messages.
The next day, the two men met up with the girl in Ballarat, and took her to a meeting with their uncle, who they sold a computer tablet to.
During this meeting, Czerniawsky told his uncle the girl was 15-years-old, but the man was concerned as he believed the girl looked closer to 12.
After this encounter, the two men and the girl went back to Czerniawsky's Ballarat home, where the 14-year-old was allegedly given cannabis, had her wrists bound with cable ties and was stripped of her clothing.
The majority of these actions were allegedly committed by Czerniawsky's cousin, and the 26-year-old is described by police as protecting the girl from the other man's behaviour.
After gaining the girl's trust, Czerniawsky then took her to his bedroom, where they allegedly had sex.
During the night, the men's uncle called police, as he was concerned the two registered sex offenders had been with a young girl.
At 6.02am the next morning, police arrived at Czerniawsky's home, where they allegedly found the girl undressed and drug-affected.
When questioned by police, Czerniawsky's cousin allegedly said he had been "hanging out" with the girl, who was like a sister, and who he protected from paedophiles.
At this time, the girl didn't tell police she had sex with Czerniawsky, but she allegedly told support workers about the incident at a later date.
On May 2, 2024, Czerniawsky's cousin was arrested in relation to the incident, and subsequently denied all allegations.
He is still in custody in relation to the offences after his application for bail was rejected.
On June 17, the girl provided another statement to police, where she alleged Czerniawsky had sex with her.
The 26-year-old was arrested three days later, and in an interview denied the allegations against him, and said his cousin was responsible for the sexualised treatment of the girl.
During the hearing, the court also heard about Czerniawsky's history of sexual offences, which included the rape, grooming and sexual assault of multiple underage girls.
In relation to some of these offences, Czerniawsky was released from prison on December 5, 2023, when his sentence was changed to a non-custodial order.
Czerniawsky's Victorian Legal Aid lawyer, Mogahid Ahmed, said his client would be vulnerable in prison as he had health conditions including an intellectual disability and ADHD.
He said the 26-year-old also came from an "extremely" disadvantaged background, and had poor social skills.
Magistrate Michelle Hodgson said while Czerniawsky did have vulnerabilities, she was concerned about his history of preying on young vulnerable women.
It is very serious criminal offending, it involves a young person, and the allegations are of significant predatory conduct by yourself to this young person.- Magistrate Michelle Hodgson
She said the 26-year-old had not complied with court orders on multiple occasions, and because of this, nothing but imprisonment would lower the risk of him committing further offences.
"I'm really concerned for young women in the community," she said.
"It is very serious criminal offending, it involves a young person, and the allegations are of significant predatory conduct by yourself to this young person."
Czerniawsky was denied bail and will reappear in court on September 19.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, or the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.