CHFL R10 reviews: Newlyn gets reality check, Gordon sneaks home

Daylesford climbed from second to first after defeating Creswick by 47 points.

Bungaree slipped from first to second as a consequence of a bye, but will get an opportunity to get back on top when it plays Daylesford next round.

Gordon went from fifth to fourth.

Skipton dropped from fourth to fifth after a second consecutive loss.

Carngham-Linton steadied the ship to move up one position to sixth.

Dunnstown has gone from ninth to seventh in two weeks after a four wins in a row, this time by 42 points over Clunes.

Hepburn has gone from ninth to eighth - percentage ahead of Buninyong - after overcoming Ballan..