CHFL R10 reviews: Newlyn gets reality check, Gordon sneaks home

Rokewood-Corindhap has put all teams vying for the Central Highlands Football League finals on notice.
While the Grasshoppers remain at long odds to get there, their upset 39-point over the previously unbeaten Newlyn at Rokewood on Saturday confirmed there is a lot more to play out before the top eight is decided.
Only top two Daylesford and Bungaree appear locked in with seven rounds to go.
Gordon and Carngham-Linton had vital wins as the top eight shuffle continued.
The Eagles crept past Skipton by three points at Gordon and Carngham-Linton downed Buninyong by 19 points.
Newlyn was the only team in the top eight not to change position despite losing, but is now only percentage ahead of Gordon.
The Bombers were fifth and charging toward a possible top four finish after defeating Gordon going into the mid-season break, but their fortunes have changed dramatically - the latest damage inflicted by Carngham-Linton at Snake Valley.
Learmonth continues to hover just outside the top eight - now only half a game adrift - as an intriguing run home for the competition looms.
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP provided one of the shocks of the season in up-ending Newlyn.
It was a make-or-break day for the Grasshoppers with coach Shaune Moloney putting everything on the line in an effort to breathe some new life into their season.
The Grasshoppers hit the ground running to lead by 14 points at quarter time and kept it going - not giving the Cats a look in, with the margin out to 41 points at the last change.
Riley Fisher and Tom Lamb stood firm in defence, while Ryan Aikman (5 goals) and Caius Barrenger (4 goals) provided the spark in attack.
Moloney said the Grasshoppers had put a lot of work into closing down Newlyn.
He said denying the Cats possessions in the third third term - restricting them to nine marks in the third term compared with almost 30 in the second.
Moloney said defensive efforts across the board had rushed Newlyn, making it tougher for the visitors going forward.
It is Rokewood-Corindhap's fourth of the season and has it within six premiership points of the top eight, but with a relatively low percentage.
The Grasshoppers most likely have too much work to do to bridge the gap, but their win is a reminder to every team above it how tough every game is in the tightest of battles to firstly play finals and then get the double chance.
While injuries on the did not help the Cats' cause, Newlyn coach Jarrett Giampaolo said they were simply not hungry enough.
"It's as bad as we've played (this season)."
He was particularly disappointed with the way their attack functioned, with Rokewood-Corindhap smothering spearhead Kieran Collins.
He said Rokewood-Coirndhap was good, with intercept marking a feature. "They killed us."
Newlyn lost in-form midfielder Sean Willmotrt (quadricep), defender Wes Carter (ankle) and ruckman Pat Carey (general soreness) during the day.
While Newlyn looks safe enough right now, it faces Dunnstown, Gordon, Carngham-Linton, Bungaree and Daylesford in the run home - a run that potentially could make staying in the top eight difficult.
Rokewood Corindhap 5.4 6.9 10.11 12.13 (85)
Newlyn 3.2 3.3 4.6 6.10 (46)
GOALS - Rokewood Corindhap: R.Aikman 5, C.Barrenger 4, M.Lockyer 1, T.Lamb 1, Z.Jenkins 1; Newlyn: D.Wehrung 2, L.Hoy 1, T.Carey 1, K.Prendergast 1, D.Fishwick 1
BEST - Rokewood Corindhap: R.Fisher, T.Lamb, R.Aikman, M.Searl, Z.Jenkins, Z.Priddle; Newlyn: D.Wehrung, S.Murphy-McKay, M.Tilley, J.Labbett, L.Hoy
GORDON overcame Skipton in a three-point thriller at Gordon.
Jaymes Gorman kicked the winning goal off his non-preferred foot from a stoppage inside the last minute.
Skipton almost claimed it.
Gordon led by a three points at three quarter time after a four-goal term, but lost the lead after getting 11 points in front.
The Emus have now lost two in a row by less than a goal, with the consequences significant.
As much as it hurts Skipton, the outcome was just what Gordon wanted and needed to get it on the front foot.
Gordon coach Brenton Payne said as well as overcoming the Skiption 'hoodoo" of the past two seasons, it was particularly pleasing to get a win at home after losing their past two appearances there.
He said it was an important result.
"It felt like more than four (premiership) points to be honest.
"There was a lot up for grabs."
Skipton coach Chris Banwell said despite the defeat he was pleased with the performance, given it was a match which could have gone either way.
He said Skipton had stuck to its game plan, but Gordon had been good enough when it counted most.
Banwell said a three-goal run for the Eagles in the third quarter had proved costly in the final outcome.
Gordon and Skipton each reported a clean bill of health from the contest.
Gordon 3.3 4.7 8.11 10.14 (74)
Skipton 3.2 6.7 8.8 10.11 (71)
GOALS - Gordon: J.Gorman 2, M.Griffiths 2, A.Toohey 2, B.Schiltz 1, L.Gunnell 1, E.Crackel 1, M.Nolan 1; Skipton: A.Nestor 2, M.Walsh 2, R.Monument 2, J.McClure 1, J.Wilson 1, J.Peeters 1, M.Cullinan 1
BEST - Gordon: B.Schiltz, L.Gunnell, A.Toohey, T.Murphy, M.Griffiths, B.Veale; Skipton: D.Phillips, B.Krol, J.Peeters, A.Twaddle, L.Stranks, N.Strangio
AN outstanding individual performance by young forward Brody Benson led Carngham-Linton to a 19-point win over Buninyong at Snake Valley.
The 2023 CHFL rookie of the year kicked 11 goals.
Playing as a deep forward, Benson booted six in a huigh-scoring first quarter.
The win was a strong response by the Saints after a loss to Daylesford.
Buninyong has lost two in a row to now be ninth.
A strong second term had Buninyong three points in front, but from there the Saints were able to ease away.
Bombers coach Shaun O'Loughlin said they tried everything to stop Benson, but to no avail.
Not having captain and an in-form big defender Jack Robertson did not help.
He said keeping Carngham-Linton goalless in the second quarter had been a strong response after trailing by 19 points, but they could not go on with it.
Saints coach Clayton Scoble said Buninyong had taken the game right up to them - shutting down Nick O'Brien.
They will be monitoring a knee injury to Charles Patterson.
Carngham Linton 8.1 8.7 14.9 18.10 (118)
Buninyong 5.1 9.4 13.5 15.9 (99)
GOALS - Carngham Linton: B.Benson 11, M.Picken 2, M.Knight 2, J.Foley 1, H.Butler 1, J.Pound 1; Buninyong: L.Stewart 4, J.Ottavi 4, A.Hart 2, H.Givvens 2, A.Domic 1, D.Micallef 1, J.Coxall 1
BEST - Carngham Linton: B.Benson, K.Raven, M.Knight, T.Scoble, T.Clark, J.Mcmickan; Buninyong: D.Micallef, L.Burbidge, J.Ottavi, L.Stewart, J.Rodgers, A.Domic
WAUBRA coach Trav Ford is looking for a strong finish to the season after playing all over Springbank.
Ford believes the 39-point margin at Wallace on Saturday is a sign of things to come from the Roos, which now have three wins - two more than they managed last season.
He said it was by far Waubra's most significant result, being against a team which although struggling at the moment still had a quality team on the back of two big years at the top-end of the competition.
The Roos took on Springbank with quick ball movement, overrunning the Tiger defence through the likes of match-winning tall Dean Robertson (3 goals) to take control with four goals in the second quarter and putting away the game with another four in the third.
Ryan Gavin also provided a lively target, while Darcy Jenkins, Jed Knights and Jason Parker enabled Waubra to get on top in the midfield.
With the match under control, Waubra worked on a possession game in the last term as neither side kicked a major.
Springbank coach Andrew Challis tried everything to get something going up forward with Justin Simpson and Isaac Pertzel going into attack, but with Zak Bozanich going out of the game the Tigers were goalless in the second half.
Bozanich dislocated a finger, but Challis said a fracture could not be ruled out.
Challis said it had been a disappointing outcome on the back of their first win of the season.
"The effort wasn't there. We were out-worked."
He said it reflected a "poor" week on the training track, with all KPIs "way down".
Waubra 2.1 6.1 10.4 10.7 (67)
Springbank 1.2 3.5 3.7 3.10 (28)
GOALS - Waubra: D.Robertson 3, J.Parker 2, R.Gavin 2, T.Ford 1, J.Knights 1, B.Colligan 1; Springbank: C.Ronan 1, J.Thompson 1, J.Maher 1
BEST - Waubra: T.Ford, D.Robertson, D.Jenkins, J.Parker, B.Colligan, J.Knights; Springbank: J.Maher, J.Simpson, K.Kennedy, H.Twaits, F.Toose
BALLAN potentially lost more than a game to Hepburn on Saturday.
Ryan Bongart and Brody Richie were also reported after incidents in the second quarter.
Each was yellow carded, leaving Ballan with 16 players at one stage.
Blues coach Harley Bongart said this and injuries to Josh Arnold (ribs), Daniel Nielsen (hamstring) and Hayden Thompson (suspected concussion) had not helped as they lost by 68 points at home.
Hepburn coach Shane Fisher said as expected Ballan had taken the game up to the Burras early, making it a scrappy affair.
He said Hepburn had opened up the game with five goals in the third quarter.
Hepburn rounded off the day with enight majors in the last term, with Ansdy McKay kicking seven for the day .
The Burras will monitor Brock Noble this week after a heavy knock.
Hepburn 2.5 7.7 12.11 20.13 (133)
Ballan 1.4 7.4 9.5 9.11 (65)
GOALS - Hepburn: A.McKay 7, I.Grant 4, B.McKay 3, M.Davis 2, M.Mckay 2, B.Pedretti 1, R.Ferraro 1; Ballan: J.Fuller 3, Z.Dix 1, B.Richie 1, J.Lingard 1, T.Van Leth 1, C.Micallef 1, C.Parsons-Jones 1
BEST - Hepburn: T.Brown, B.McKay, M.McKay, A.McKay, N.Johns, D.Dennis; Ballan: T.Van Leth, B.Colley, R.Bongart, H.Bongart, J.Fuller, L.Conlan
DAYLESFORD finds itself on top of the ladder after defeating Creswick by 47 points at Creswick.
As usual the Wickers took the game right up to the Bulldogs in the first half, but were unable to match the visitors' ball movement once they worked into the open.
Creswick coach Paul Borchers said they had worked hard to close up the game, but as soon as Daylesford found open space it was away.
He said the Bulldogs' superior height had also caused problems.
Daylesford 4.6 7.9 11.12 14.12 (96)
Creswick 2.1 4.3 5.5 7.7 (49)
GOALS - Daylesford: C.Beck 3, T.Lee 3, A.Panayi 2, S.O'Brien 2, J.Schroder 2, B.Jones 1, C.Molivas 1; Creswick: J.Thomas 2, D.Whitfield 1, A.Sedgwick 1, N.Pantzidis 1, T.Randall 1, J.Anagnostou 1
BEST - Daylesford: C.Peart, J.Schroder, B.Jones, T.Dean, A.Panayi, M.Dean; Creswick: E.Henderson, R.Cox, B.Plover, A.Sedgwick, G.Lovett, J.Thomas
CLUNES has again been found wanting in company with mid-table rivals - a group the Magpies had hoped to join this season.
Dunnstown firmed up its spot in the top eight with a 43-point win at Dunnstown.
The Clunes was right in the contest upt to half-time - trailing by seven points, - but could not maintain it.
The Towners added five goals in the third third quarter and was away.
For joint coach Glenn Wilkins, Dunnstown did all it had to,.
Clunes coach Luke Davidson said it was same story - playing two or three good quarters and then falling away.
He said the Magpies were left with no choice, but to keep working hard.
"We just have to get better. That means hard work."
Clunes ruckman Matthew Kasparian suffered an elbow injury.
Dunnstown 2.1 5.5 10.7 14.9 (93)
Clunes 2.1 4.4 5.5 7.9 (51)
GOALS - Dunnstown: M.Henderson 4, B.Whittaker 4, A.Murphy 2, M.Bulluss 2, B.Murphy 1, C.Tangey 1; Clunes: D.Evans 2, A.Bowd 2, M.Murray 1, J.Burns 1, M.Thar 1
BEST - Dunnstown: W.Henderson, T.Wardell, P.Britt, A.Caligiuri, R.Adams, M.Henderson; Clunes: C.Newton, A.Bowd, M.Ryan, M.Thar, R.Thompson, D.Evans
LEARMONTH has quietly moved within half a game of the top eight after defeating Beaufort by 77 points at Learmonth.
It sets up a massive encounter for Lakies with Hepburn.
Learmonth will go past eight-placed Hepburn with a win.
Will Green stepped up in the midfield to dosome damage on the scoreboard with five goals.
Learmonth 3.2 5.7 10.13 15.16 (106)
Beaufort 1.2 2.2 3.4 4.5 (29)
GOALS - Learmonth: W.Green 5, M.Rowe 4, D.Folkes 3, D.Harberger 1, J.Dunne 1, O.Ross 1; Beaufort: K.johannesen 1, J.Appleton 1, F.Kellett 1, H.Slater 1
BEST - Learmonth: W.Green, D.Anderson, M.Rowe, M.Judd, E.Prenc, A.Hare; Beaufort: F.Kellett, J.McDermott, M.Jenkins, R.Herman, J.Appleton, J.Connor
DAYLESFORD 36, 139.17
BUNGAREE 32, 188.33
NEWLYN 28, 214.91
GORDON 28, 129.74
SKIPTON 24, 151.08
CARNGHAM-LINTON 24, 133.29
DUNNSTOWN 24, 115.83
HEPBURN 24, 170.19
Buninyong 24, 105.89
Learmonth 24, 106.54
Rokewood-Corindhap 16, 104.06
Waubra 12, 58.52
Ballan 8, 67.81
Clunes 8, 66.42
Creswick 8, 57.85
Springbank 4, 68.65
Beaufort 4, 32.5
