BFNL STATS | All the stats from BFNL Round 10

What an incredible game and an even better finish we saw at Sunbury with Melton getting the job done by just four points in a thrilling conclusion to an emotional day.
It was a day that statistics were dominated by Sunbury, but they couldn't contain Melton's passion in the dying moments.
The player that stood up for Melton all day was Ryan Carter up forward. His four goals kept his side in the contest in the first three quarters, even though it was a classy snap from Kyle Borg that eventually got them the points.
Josh Guthrie has another day out for Sunbury quietly amassing 38 touches in another super display while Jake Egan's 28 possessions,10 clearances was also impressive.
He's back! After a couple of down weeks, Brett Bewley has exploded in the match against Melton South with 47 disposals and three goals, to add another game above 200 rankings points to his ever-growing numbers.
His game might have just slightly edged out a nine-goal haul from Billy Myers in the player of the year voting, but it'll be interesting to see on Henderson Medal night just who does pick up the votes.
It was a big day out from a mostly young Darley side, but Melton South had plenty of good contributors. Brodwn Collins' game in the ruck was particularly impressive with 20 disposals and a whopping 83 hit outs, but his also young team was overwhelmed in the second half.
A tough game to find any real highlights, with few players getting big possessions.
Fascinatingly, despite the final score showing a big win to Redan, it was Bacchus Marsh who had the top scorers on the day with Rye Penny and Jake Owen the top-two points scorers on the ground.
Redan's highest scorer of the day was Liam Farnsworth with his 26 disposals on the day while Lachie George's 23 touches and two goals also saw him score highly.
Redan would be pleased with the overall even contirbution in the win, now a big clash with Melton awaits at City Oval.
Another game that was incredible difficult to find a stand-out player with very few players getting big possessions.
The inside game of Mickitja Rotumah-Onus was impressive for East Point though. While it doesn't show in the ranking points, his 25 touches saw him have 16 contested possessions.
The inside grunt work was important for both sides, with Fletcher Loader standing up for North Ballarat with 17 contested possessions after his side lost Riley Polkinghorne early to injury.
Cam McCullum also had a massive game in the ruck for North Ballarat, with 94 hit-outs in a dominant display in the middle.
Has Sebastopol finally turned the corner? The last quarter against Ballarat was the best the team has played since they knocked off the Lakers in round one.
There's no doubt the return of Riley O'Keefe down back has strengthened the side. O'Keefe was the top ranking scorer on the ground with 20 disposals and 10 marks. Bailey Medwell also had a huge game with 10 clearances to go with his 29 touches.
For Ballarat, Tristan Maple's 29 possessions was the best for the Swans, while Paddy Simpson was also important with 10 contested touches and six clearances.
