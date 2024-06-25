Guthrie regains lead in BFNL player of the year voting

It looks to be a race in four in the Ballarat Football Netball League player of the year award with a group of player separating themselves from the the rest of the competition across the weekend.
The return of form of Brett Bewley was rewarded with five votes in Darley's big win over Melton South.
He 47 touches and three goals just edging out Billy Myers' nine goals for best-on-ground.
Sunbury's Josh Guthrie managed to score four votes in his side's last-gasp defeat to Melton, with Bloods big man Ryan Carter proving the difference with his four goals. Guthrie's four votes however gives him a one-vote advantage on top of the leaderboard.
Jacob Brown was the best on ground for East Point with the two leaders from last week, Matt Johnston, scoring one vote, while an ill-timed injury cost Riley Polkinghorne any votes.
5 - Ryan Carter (Melton)
4 - Josh Guthrie (Sunbury)
3 - Jake Egan (Sunbury)
2 - Jaycob Hickey (Melton)
1 -Lachlan Watkins (Melton)
5 - Brett Bewley (Darley)
4 - Billy Myers (Darley)
3 - Luther Baker (Darley)
2 - Jayven Tanner (Darley)
1 - Broden Collins (Melton South)
5 - Bailey Medwell (Sebastopol)
4 - Riley O'Keefe (Sebastopol)
3 - Tristan Maple (Ballarat)
2 - Tony Lockyer (Sebastopol)
1 - Luke Kiel (Sebastopol)
5 - Jacob Brown (East Point)
4 - Mickitja Rotumah-Onus (East Point
3 - Cam McCallum (North Ballarat)
2 - Fletcher Loader (North Ballarat)
1 - Matt Johnston (East Point)
5 - Liam Farnsworth (Redan)
4 - Lachlan George (Redan)
3 - Rye Penny (Bacchus Marsh)
2 - Riely Collins (Redan)
1 - Jake Owen (Bacchus Marsh)
34 - Josh Guthrie (Sunbury)
33 - Matt Johnston (East Point)
32 - Brett Bewley (Darley)
32 - Riley Polkinghorne (North Ballarat)
