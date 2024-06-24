The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Iconic' Australian band to headline Ballarat festival

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated June 24 2024 - 2:15pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Augie March. Picture contributed
Augie March. Picture contributed

Ballarat punters will have the opportunity to see one of Australia's most celebrated rock bands as part of the 2024 Be Hear Now festival.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.