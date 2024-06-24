'Iconic' Australian band to headline Ballarat festival

Ballarat punters will have the opportunity to see one of Australia's most celebrated rock bands as part of the 2024 Be Hear Now festival.
Augie March has been announced as the festival's headline act, which will run from August 9 to 11.
Indie rock darlings Augie March are best known for their hit song "One Crowded Hour", which peaked at number 29 on the ARIA chart and won the Australian Performing Right Association Song of the Year in 2007.
In addition, Spiderbait bass guitarist and singer Janet English will provide a keynote address on songwriting to the Be Hear Now conference.
Spiderbait has built up a dedicated alternative rock following across 25 years of touring songs such as "Black Betty", "Buy Me a Pony" and "Calypso".
A City of Ballarat press release described the two bands as "iconic" Australian acts, and said they would be supported by a variety of local musicians.
The festival will also feature performances from Ballarat musicians at various locations across the city on Friday August 9.
Augie March will then perform on Saturday August 10 at Civic Hall, and will be supported by Ballarat acts Coda Chroma and Dayfever.
In a statement, Dayfever's Connor Toomey said the festival provided them with the chance to consult industry professionals on areas the band had little knowledge of such as brand development and marketing.
He said it was also a "great" opportunity to connect with other Ballarat musicians, and to play alongside Australian music royalty in Augie March.
"Augie March is a band synonymous with Australian music, something we are intensely passionate about as a band.
"We are currently cultivating a special set to unveil for the show at Civic Hall as we are very excited to be playing alongside the lovely Coda Chroma and Augie March."
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said the program would help develop Ballarat's growing music scene.
"Supporting the emerging artists of Ballarat is great for our city, we have some fantastic musicians right here in our backyard, and this program provides mentoring, training and resources to turn them into the next big thing," he said.
Tickets to Augie March on Saturday August 10 cost $45 and can be purchased here.
