The final thrilling moments of Sunbury versus Melton

It's being hailed in many quarters as one of the greatest Ballarat Football Netball League games of all time.
Melton's thrilling victory over Sunbury meant much more than just the four points to the Bloods after the death of much-loved teammate Billy Sullivan in the days leading up to the game.
Thanks to Red Onion, here are the final few moments of the classic encounter between two of the biggest rivals in the BFNL.
And the best part of all, we only have to wait three more weeks before we get a replay, this time at Macpherson Park.
CHECK OUT THE FINAL THRILLING MOMENTS HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.