The Courier
sport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

The final thrilling moments of Sunbury versus Melton

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated June 23 2024 - 5:07pm, first published 4:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kyle Borg was the match-winner for Melton in the dying stages of the game against Sunbury.
Kyle Borg was the match-winner for Melton in the dying stages of the game against Sunbury.

It's being hailed in many quarters as one of the greatest Ballarat Football Netball League games of all time.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.