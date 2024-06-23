Why Ballarat's Dancing With Our Stars is vital for the city

Senior Journalist Adam Spencer here with a wrap of the top stories around Ballarat to start your working week.
It was the night of nights for Ballarat on Saturday, as 10 Ballarat stars took to the dancefloor for the Ballarat Foundation's Dancing With Our Stars event. Hundreds packed the Mercure to watch some incredible dancing skills and most importantly raise more than $211,000 for the Ballarat Foundation, which supports a number of amazing programs for the city. Our photographer Adam Trafford was there to capture all of the glitz and glam of the night.
It was an emotional day in the BFNL on Saturday, as Melton and Sunbury paused to remember Billy Sullivan, following his death last week. Reporter Greg Gliddon was there to witness the Bloods win in a thrilling and emotional match.
In other news, revised plans have been submitted to council for a medical centre at Invermay Park. Michelle Smith takes us inside those plans and what it may look like.
Our court reporter Bryan Hoadley reports on a L-plater who faced court after a drunken crash in Delacombe in 2023 and a man who punched a police officer in the face.
And our sport team Greg Gliddon and David Brehaut bring you a comprehensive review of round 10 in the BFNL and CHFL/CHNL games.
I hope you have a great week.
