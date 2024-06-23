Why Ballarat's Dancing With Our Stars is vital for the city

It was the night of nights for Ballarat on Saturday, as 10 Ballarat stars took to the dancefloor for the Ballarat Foundation's Dancing With Our Stars event. Hundreds packed the Mercure to watch some incredible dancing skills and most importantly raise more than $211,000 for the Ballarat Foundation, which supports a number of amazing programs for the city. Our photographer Adam Trafford was there to capture all of the glitz and glam of the night.