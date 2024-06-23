Police investigating suspicious fire at Ballarat Petstock

Ballarat detectives are investigating an early morning fire at Petstock's Creswick Road store.
Firefighters were called just after 4am on Monday, June 24, after the front entrance of the building was set alight.
"Officers were told a wooden shutter was fully engulfed and the fire spread to the entry mat," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
"There was no further damage to the inside or outside of the business and no one was inside at the time.
"Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire."
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
The Creswick Road store opened in April, 2022.
