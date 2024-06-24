The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Education

School's mini foodie precinct of city shares good stories, promotes business

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated June 24 2024 - 3:46pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saigon Allee team Zach, Felix, Seb and Bryce with their installation while next door is Mia, Sevilla, Milly and Asha serving up replica pizzas at The Forge Pizzeria. Picture by Adam Trafford
Saigon Allee team Zach, Felix, Seb and Bryce with their installation while next door is Mia, Sevilla, Milly and Asha serving up replica pizzas at The Forge Pizzeria. Picture by Adam Trafford

FELIX has been to Vietnam and says Vietnamese food in Ballarat was pretty much as good as what he tasted on his travels - except for maybe the banh mi which he found a fun part of the culture in Vietnam.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.