Designs unveiled for sexual abuse survivors memorial park

Draft plans for the Continuous Voices memorial - a proposed memorial park in Ballarat for the victims of childhood sexual abuse - have been made available to the public.
The plans would see a boardwalk and archway built on a small lake in Victoria Park made up of brass strands, each symbolising an individual's "healing journey".
The City of Ballarat will vote on the designs by AMASS Architects at its June 26 council meeting.
It comes after the council opened a design competition for the project in November 2023, with a total of 25 expressions of interest coming in from over the country.
The state government has provided $500,000 for the project, in addition to $500,000 from the council. The City of Ballarat said it will advocate the federal government for a further $500,000 for the build, which requires landscaping and car park works.
The final design was agreed upon and recommended to council at a meeting on March 3, where it was put towards a community reference group for approval.
Abuse survivor advocates have long awaited work to commence on the project, which has been in the works since 2019 but has faced funding delays.
"Each strand symbolizes an individual's healing journey. While the collective strands symbolise the power of people coming together by forming a self-supported canopy that signifies strength and protection. This canopy provides a safe space for healing and reflection and serves a canvas for individual and collective expression," the design documents state.
Long-time advocate for the memorial Blake Curran said all parties involved in the project were pleased with the proposed design.
"I am just happy with everything that has come out, looking forward to getting started. We have worked really well collaborating with council, advocacy groups and victim-survivors," Mr Curran said.
"We are really impressed with what has been put out by the architects, it was decided upon unanimously by the panel of experts, everyone that has seen it has loved it."
Mr Curran, whose father Peter Curran was one of the first people to speak out about abuse, said the Continuous Voices memorial was a "global project" uniting victim-survivors from across the globe.
"It is significant to Ballarat but also globally. It is recognising victims of not just clerical abuse but victims of all types of abuse all over the world," Mr Curran said.
"It is essentially a global project to bring victims together and to recognise how to work through trauma and how to make communities heal."
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, or the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380
