SOCCER WRAP | City women pick up valuable three points

Ballarat City Women 1 d Brunswick Zebras 0
Ballarat City has picked up a crucial three points after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Brunswick Zebras.
The win is the club's fourth for the season, and came about through a Lisie Dodds goal in the 54th minute.
City has been through a tough run of games in the first half of the year and after last week's big defeat to top-side Avondale, it was crucial that they were able to secure the three points here.
Coach Tessa Patrikeos said it was a game of lost opportunities for City, but she was thrilled they were able to get away with the full points.
"After a slow start we settled into the game quite well, creating lots of goal scoring opportunities, but could only convert the one," she said.
"We needed the win, so we're glad the girls were able to get the job done.
"The reserves had a 1-1 draw. When we played them last time, we lost 4-0, so this really demonstrates the growth in the team which is great to see."
It's a tough test awaiting City next weekend with a home clash with Mill Park next Sunday.
Ballarat City Men 3 def by Yarraville 4
Oh how costly could this one be! Ballarat City's men have let slip a 2-1 lead at half-time to go down to Yarraville 4-3, and in doing so, let slip of second position on the State League 1 ladder.
With a top-two spot on the line, Ballarat City looked the goods early, taking a lead at the main break, but weren't able to hold out a surging Yarraville team in the second half.
It was a physical game throughout the 90 minutes with Yarraville receiving four yellow cards, while City saw yellows handed out to Daniel Angeleski and Takahiro Uchiyama. Angeleski, Zac Francis and Hamish Walker each got on the scoresheet for City.
The result could have big ramifications for the team, pushing it down to fourth, now three points and goal difference off second position.
City will need to re-group with another road trip coming up next round to face Western Suburbs. Western Suburbs sits 10th on the ladder, but is only six points behind Ballarat City, so the match should be fairly even throughout.
Sebastopol Vikings 5 d Epping City 3
The Sebastopol Vikings have picked up a crucial three points on the road, with a hard-fought, but ultimately very satisfying victory over Epping City, winning 5-3.
When these two sides met at St George's Reserve back in round one, it ended in a 1-1 draw, but the Vikings showed they had learned plenty from that game about how to score against the same opponent, slamming a handful of goals into the back of the net.
The match was as good as done in the first half with the Vikings taking a 3-0 lead at half time. Lachlan Wright continued his outstanding season, putting through a hat-trick, while Laurence Tombe and Daniel Tinker also scored to give the team the much-needed win.
A red card to Epping City's Josh Holt certainly helped the Vikings' cause late, but all round it was a clean effort and one that will please the coaching panel in what has been a middling at best season to date.
Next round, the Vikings are on the road again against one of their fiercest rivals in Point Cook. Point Cook has struggled all season with just two points on the board to date. The Vikings will see this as another must-win game as they look to climb back up the ladder.
Ballarat SC 0 def by Lara United 1
It was still a defeat, but Ballarat SC can hold its head up high after giving top team Lara United the fright of its life in a thrilling State League 5 clash.
Lara United is a clear frontrunner in the competition, and leads the rest of the league by 10 points, but could not shake off a pesky Ballarat outfit who played one of its best matches of the season, only conceding the one goal in the second half.
Ballarat's defensive effort really shone through as it denied the free-scoring opponents, but it wasn't able to captialise on the opportunities it received, with Lara United holding firm at the back.
The job doesn't get any easier for Ballarat next week up against Deakin University, which currently sits second on the ladder.
Ballarat North United and Forest Rangers have laid down the gauntlet to the top Vikings with huge wins in the latest round of the Ballarat District Soccer Association.
Forest Rangers had a day out against Daylesford and Hepburn United, winning 9-0 with both Brandon Bosher and Michael Lockyer each scoring a hat-trick in the thumping win.
But not to be outdone, Ballarat North United also had plenty of goals in it against Creswick, winning 8-1. There were no hat-tricks, but Charlie Richardson, Josh Huggett and Santiago Ferreyra Bas each put two into the back of the net.
Vikings also managed to get the points, but had to work very hard in the 3-0 win over Bacchus Marsh, while Marybourough won a tight game against Victoria Park, 2-1.
In the women's competition, there was a big upset with Forest Rangers scoring a thrilling 1-0 win over Vikings, inflicting the first loss on the Vikings for the season.
Bailey Moorfoot was the hero in the second half, scoring the only goal of the game in what was a thrilling contest. It was one-way traffic in the other games, with Ballarat North United knocking off Ballarat White 4-0 and incrdedibly, Ballarat slammed home 21 goals against Victoria Park with Lucy Brennan and Freyja Niehus each putting through seven goals in the rout.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.