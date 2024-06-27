A charming period home in Newington

Welcome to "Rustaley", the stunning circa 1915 period home you will fall in love with.
Across the road from St. Patricks College Main Oval, the property is also walking distance to Loretto and Clarendon Colleges, as well as Victoria Park and Lake Wendouree.
Set behind a classic white picket fence, this home exudes timeless street appeal. At first glance you'll be enchanted by the north-facing weatherboard facade and its wraparound veranda.
As soon as you step through the front door, you're greeted with beautiful leadlight windows, polished timber flooring, soaring ceilings, chandeliers, large timber fretwork, ornamental cornices and ceiling roses, which feature throughout.
The home has three spacious bedrooms, two with fireplaces, all sharing a modern family bathroom with a freestanding bath, vanity and shower, plus a nearby powder room.
The living room has a pressed metal ceiling and another fireplace, with a dining/study area nearby enhancing the space.
The kitchen is a chef's dream, with a stainless steel Emilia 800mm freestanding gas stove and oven, a stainless steel Bosch dishwasher, timber benchtops and cabinetry under pendant lighting.
With central heating and air conditioning, comfort is ensured year-round.
The backyard is a great space for barbecues and entertaining guests, complete with lawn, brick paving, a garden shed and a Hills Hoist.
Combining modern comforts with timeless charm, and nestled within an esteemed community and prestigious schools, "Rustaley" is definitely a must-see gem.
