Massive expansion proposed for Buninyong's Foodworks supermarket

Plans for an extension to Buninyong's Foodworks supermarket, which would more than double the store's floor space, have been put before council.
The extension proposes the demolition of neighbouring houses on 306 and 308 Learmonth Street to make way for the new space and car park.
The extension would add on 1038sqm of space to the supermarket's existing 751.29sqm, and provide 28 new car spaces on the store's eastern side.
Town planning consultancy firm Inception Planning have prepared the application, which it said was necessary to meet rising demand at the site.
"The upgrades ensure that the supermarket can continue to provide for a growing community and that they are provided with an accessible and functional essential service," the document states.
A traffic impact assessment report as part of the application noted the proposed 28 new spaces would fall short of the 51 car spaces required under legislation for such a large expansion.
The report said Foodworks expected a 50 per cent uplift in revenue as a result of the expansion - figures based on similar sized expansions to other sites.
It calculated the required car parking demand at the site as a result of the expansion to be at a rate of 1.73 spaces per 100sqm, and said 17 extra car spaces would be necessary to satisfy any additional car parking requirements.
The 28 extra spaces would be more than enough to accommodate new customers, the report concluded.
"It is considered that the main potential change in shoppers would be for persons in Buninyong and Mount Helen who currently travel to Mount Clear to complete a shop, to now do so within the subject site, with the subject site (post development) being of a comparable size and product range to that of IGA Mount Clear," the report states.
"Over and above this, it is noted that the population catchment of Mount Helen and Buninyong are relatively modest."
The report also stated there was a "surplus of on-site car parking" at the site already, with the existing Foodworks car park and a neighbouring council car park.
A loading-only zone at the north of the supermarket was proposed to link the new and existing car park, allowing delivery vehicles to circulate throughout the site.
As a result of the proposed changes, the store's liquor counter would be relocated to the southeast corner, and the deli would be moved to the north.
The proposed extension would also have a turret built as part of the roof, to allow for more natural light inside of the store.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.