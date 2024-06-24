The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Council

Massive expansion proposed for Buninyong's Foodworks supermarket

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated June 24 2024 - 5:05pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Buninyong Foodworks on 310 - 312 Learmonth Street. Picture by Adam Trafford
Buninyong Foodworks on 310 - 312 Learmonth Street. Picture by Adam Trafford

Plans for an extension to Buninyong's Foodworks supermarket, which would more than double the store's floor space, have been put before council.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.