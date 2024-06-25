Plans for city's newest splash park offer sprinkling of more detail

CONSTRUCTION works on the city's newest splash park are set to get under way in September with a summertime opening.
City of Ballarat has opened tenders for its third splash park. The newest, in Brown Hill, appears set to have a gold rush theme, including large dumping buckets and water cannons for the more adventurous zone in the play space.
But do not expect to start panning yet - the golden theme has been made clear in concept designs for the park that were released in May 2024.
Tender documents appear to just confirm timelines and fun features.
The splash park will take centre stage in the Brown Hill Recreation Reserve master plan, replacing the decommissioned Brown Hill pool that had been cooling residents for more than half a century.
Concept designs for the space showcase an adventure zone, an exploration zone and, away from big water dumps there is a toddler development and discovery zone with gentle and predictable water effects.
This follows the City's installation of now-well established splash parks in Sebastopol and at Midlands Reserve.
City of Ballarat has identified Brown Hill splash park, which will include new public toilets, as the priority project in the reserves master plan.
The City has allocated $660,000 from council's 2023/24 budget to start the project, which is backed with $1 million of state government funding for Brown Hill Recreation Reserve redevelopment.
The reserve precinct also features a community hall, a playground, and is home to Brown Hill Cricket Club. Nearby are the popular Yarrowee walking trails and Wallaby Track Parkrun.
For those still seeking a swim in the area, City of Ballarat continues to operate the nearby Eureka and Black Hill pools in the summer. The YMCA offers swimming lessons to young children in a private, indoor pool in Water Street.
