Nervous wait on BFNL star Polkinghorne after ankle injury

BALLARAT interleague coach Anthony Koutoufides is nervously awaiting scan results on star on-baller Riley Polkinghorne who rolled his ankle in the game between North Ballarat and East Point on Saturday.
Just two weeks out from the under-23 interleague clash at Reid Oval against the Hampden Football Netball League, Polkinghorne's loss would be a huge blow to Ballarat's hope of defending the title won against Jonathan Brown's team last season.
Polkinghorne, the best-on-ground in last year's BFNL grand final, and until the weekend, the co-leader in The Courier player of the year award, rolled his ankle early in the second quarter of Saturday's match at Mars Stadium.
While the club is confident there is no structural damage, how much ligament damage there is will be determined by scans this week.
He will certainly miss the Roosters' clash against Melton South this week and at best he would be considered touch-and-go for the interleague game in Warranmbool the following Saturday.
The BFNL squad will train at Sebastopol on Wednesday night, the second of three training sessions in the lead-up to the clash.
Koutoufides said with or without Polkinghorne, the squad was incredibly strong.
"I think we've got something like 31 or 32 players in the squad," he said. "The final selection won't be until the last Wednesday session after the final training session next week.
"With injuries, you just never know what can occur as we've seen at the weekend. I was with them last week for the training run and they all just look so good, they've got so much skill and talent, I come in and I don't really have to say too much to them, the skills are just such quality, it's good fun to be able to coach such a quality team like this one."
Koutoufides is a huge grab for the under-23 concept, allowing for the best youngsters in the game to get a taste at a high level.
He said he felt a number of players could easily make their way onto VFL lists, and a good performance here should highlight those opportunities.
"Last year, I felt like there were so many who could easily play at that (VFL) standard, just the quality of football that was played, I'm sure you put them in such an environment, the kids will grow automatically," he said.
"There are some who have done extremely well from last year's game, I think if we continue to promote the game and maybe get a few recruiters come along, and be exposed to these players, in a game like this, some might excel and you never know what can occur."
Koutoufides said he saw his role as a figure head.
"I love to give the guys the scenarios and things that I went through, how to prepare for big games, what are some of the things you can improve on, little things like that," he said.
"The coaches I have around me are fantastic, there were some great things that I learned about the team structure and if I can bring some of my experience that they can take on board, then that's great thing."
