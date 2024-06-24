Thieves crowbar open bowls club, ransack office

Police are hunting crooks who forced their way into the Central Wendouree Bowling Club before ransacking the office.
According to Victoria Police Media, "unknown offenders" used a crowbar to enter the club on Gregory Street about 2.20am on June 24.
"Once inside, they kicked open an office door and ransacked the room, before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction," police said.
"It is unclear if anything was stolen."
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
