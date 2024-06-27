The Courier
Architectural elegance in Lucas

By House of the Week
June 27 2024 - 5:00pm
  • 17 Carbery Way, Lucas
  • Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Carparks 2
  • $740,000 - $780,000
  • Agency: Jellis Craig
  • Agent: Matt Wiltshire 0487 000 873
  • Inspect: Saturday 1pm - 1.30pm

