Architectural elegance in Lucas

This beautifully designed home provides the perfect blend of luxury and practicality, with every detail meticulously crafted to enhance how you live here.
The McMaster-built residence combines elegant design with modern comforts, creating a truly inviting living space.
"The owners designed the home and engaged the builders," says selling agent Matt Wiltshire of the house, which is less than 12 months old. "It's perfect for a young family, a professional couple, or downsizers."
A grand family lounge room is the centrepiece of the home, featuring high cathedral ceilings and architecturally designed light fixtures.
The gas log fire adds warmth and ambiance, making it the perfect spot for family gatherings and entertaining guests.
The open kitchen/dining/living area boasts an abundance of natural light, thanks to the strategic placement of skylights and double-glazed windows.
These windows maximise energy efficiency and provide picturesque views of the surrounding environment, bringing the beauty of the outdoors in. The open plan seamlessly flows out to the decked alfresco, a picturesque space to entertain.
The fittings and fixtures throughout the home are a step above the rest. Cedar cladding adds a touch of natural elegance to the exterior, while the interior features premium finishes such as high-grade stone countertops, vinyl-wrapped cabinetry and brushed nickel tapware. The bathrooms showcase feature tiling, rectified edge tiles and strip lighting.
Premium carpet and vinyl flooring have been laid throughout, complemented by feature lighting that enhances the home's sophisticated ambiance.
European appliances ensure the kitchen is functional and stylish, making it a pleasure to cook and entertain.
The bedrooms are spacious and well-appointed, providing a comfortable retreat for all family members. The main suite is a serene escape, with a luxurious ensuite and walk-in wardrobe.
Outside, the landscaped garden provides a peaceful oasis, perfect for relaxing or entertaining. The decked area is ideal for summer barbecues, while the serene views of the nearby trail track create a sense of tranquillity and connection with nature.
Whether you're hosting a dinner party in the open-plan living area, enjoying a quiet evening by the gas log fire, or taking in the stunning views, this home provides the ideal setting for every occasion.
