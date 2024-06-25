Man charged with threatening to burn down factory with 'friend' inside

A dispute over a stolen tow truck has turned ugly after a man allegedly threatened to use 20 litres of petrol to burn down a Delacombe factory with his "friend" still inside.
Jake Couzens, 30, applied for bail in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on June 24, 2024, after being arrested two days earlier.
Police allege about 6.10pm on June 22, 2024, Couzens was attempting to force his way inside a Delacombe factory while yelling at a person through its gate.
During this interaction, he allegedly told the person to come out and "be a man", and said he had 20 litres of petrol and would burn down the factory with them inside.
The person believed this threat would be carried out, and also allegedly saw Couzens with a sawn-off shotgun 10 minutes before the dispute started.
When police arrived, they located the 30-year-old in the driver's seat of a truck, and allegedly found him in possession of a small vial of GHB and stolen registration plates.
In a subsequent interview with police, Couzens admitted to knowing the victim, but denied having firearms at any time.
A police prosecutor said they opposed grating Couzens bail, as he had allegedly fixated on the other person, and had visited their premises multiple times in the lead up to the incident.
Because of this, they said there was a legitimate risk he would continue to threaten the alleged victim.
Couzens' lawyer said his client suffered from depression and anxiety, and had been bullied for having a medical condition in his formative years.
They said he had also been affected by the recent theft of his tow truck, which held great sentimental value, as his grandfather had helped him buy it.
Couzens had also been friends with the person he threatened for five years, the lawyer said, and the risk of reoffending could be reduced by having him comply with strict bail conditions.
They said if released he would also have stable accommodation with his mother in Wyndham Vale, who posted surety of $2000.
Magistrate Guillaume Bailin said if bail was refused, there was a chance Couzens could spend longer on remand than for any prison sentence he may receive.
He said he had also taken into account the 30-year-old would have stable accommodation with his mother, who had promised to monitor his behaviour.
Mr Bailin granted the 30-year-old bail on the conditions he reported to police three times a week, lived at his mum's house in Wyndham Vale and did not return to Ballarat.
Couzens will reappear in court on July 8.
