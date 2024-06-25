The Courier
Man charged with threatening to burn down factory with 'friend' inside

By Bryan Hoadley
Updated June 25 2024 - 3:03pm, first published 2:50pm
Jake Couzens applied for bail in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on June 24, 2024. Picture by Adam Trafford
Jake Couzens applied for bail in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on June 24, 2024. Picture by Adam Trafford

A dispute over a stolen tow truck has turned ugly after a man allegedly threatened to use 20 litres of petrol to burn down a Delacombe factory with his "friend" still inside.

Bryan Hoadley

