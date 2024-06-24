Man shot in 'targeted attack' in Sebastopol

A man was taken to hospital with a suspected gunshot wound after a "targeted attack" in Sebastopol.
Police were called to a house in Edwards Street about 1.30am on June 24 after "reports of gunfire", according to Victoria Police Media.
"On arrival, police located a man at the premises with a suspected gunshot wound," they said.
"He has been taken to hospital for treatment."
"Police believe it was a targeted attack and there is no threat to any other person."
Police said the investigation from the Armed Crime Squad is ongoing.
In unrelated incidents later that morning, the Central Wendouree Bowling Club on Gregory Street was broken into and ransacked, before a suspicious fire was lit outside a Creswick Road Petstock outlet.
