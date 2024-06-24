The Courier
Man shot in 'targeted attack' in Sebastopol

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 24 2024 - 6:21pm, first published 5:19pm
File photo
A man was taken to hospital with a suspected gunshot wound after a "targeted attack" in Sebastopol.

