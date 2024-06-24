The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

'Heartbreaking decision': Ballarat's iconic Regent Cinemas closes its doors

Emily Sweet
By Emily Sweet
Updated June 24 2024 - 8:15pm, first published 7:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Regent Cinemas in Lydiard Street at 6pm on Monday, June 24. Picture by Adam Trafford.
The Regent Cinemas in Lydiard Street at 6pm on Monday, June 24. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Ballarat's iconic Regent Cinemas has closed its doors.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Sweet

Emily Sweet

Managing editor

Emily Sweet is the managing editor of The Courier. Previously Head of Engagement for ACM, Australia's largest independent regional news organisation. emily.sweet@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.