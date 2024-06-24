Ballarat in shock after Regent Cinemas closes

It's Emily Sweet, managing editor of The Courier with today's top stories to take you into your Tuesday.
In our top story this morning, Lydiard Street's iconic Regent Cinemas closed yesterday, with owner Steve Anderson calling it a "heartbreaking decision".
He told The Courier last night multiple factors led to the decision, which came into effect yesterday afternoon.
The closure sends a shock to the community, losing its historic cinema just a week out from school holidays.
Questions remain about the future of the cinema, along with its staff situation and patron bookings.
In other news, draft plans for the Continuous Voices memorial have been unveiled to the public.
Reporter Alex Dalziel details the proposed memorial park in Ballarat for the victims of childhood sexual abuse, which include a boardwalk and archway built on a small lake in Victoria Park.
The City of Ballarat will vote on the designs by AMASS Architects at its council meeting on Wednesday night.
And in sport, check out the latest recaps from the Central Highlands Football League at the weekend, shared to our TikTok channel.
