Ballarat reacts to sudden closure of Regent Cinemas

The Ballarat community is devastated at the sudden closure of the iconic Regent Cinema.
The cinema has been a staple for social outings in the city for almost 100 years, not only being a place to watch a movie with friends and family but for vital community fundraisers, birthday parties, first dates, proposals, weddings, awards ceremonies and live shows featuring many Australian artists and bands.
Fans of the cinema, and its heritage-listed building took to social media and The Courier's website to express their sadness about the closure.
"Such a terribly sad end to Ballarat's heritage listed cinema," reader Nathan Flower said.
"Many good memories and always added to with the regal feel of the cinema's aesthetically pleasing fit out - it was always a treat to attend.
I, as I am sure do many, have a membership there. Wishing the staff all of the best, the execs [sic] and owners no doubt will have done well, but the staff, who knows. I hope that they will be ok."
An iconic institution in this region.
Tragic to see it close.
At the end of the day, these amazing businesses need patronage and support from the local population. If this falls away, so does that business.
- George Fong
So sad to hear this news. This is an iconic building for many years for many families who have memories from when they were children to now sharing with there families.
(A) sad day for Ballarat.
- Annie Leelulla
First dates, first kisses and jaffas down the isles, nothing more to say really other than devastating for a city the size of Ballarat and the way of the world we now live in.
Very sad.
- Joanne White
This is the saddest news.
Such an incredible Ballarat business and beautiful selfless family owned business who have supported countless community fundraisers, businesses, schools and events over many many years.
An absolute Ballarat icon that will be deeply missed by so many.
The building, the location, the history, the people. The memories.
Too sad. But thank-you to the Anderson family for your incredible generosity and all you have given our city and our people.
- Judy-Ann Quilliam
Very sad news I spent quite a bit of my childhood here and loved the feel and grand design and scale of Cinema 1.
- Adam Rimmington
Very sad that our beautiful cinema has closed.
I loved going to the Regent because of the gorgeous heritage surroundings that made the experience special.
It was always a treat to take Mum there and have cake afterwards on a Sunday, with friends for a catchup, or see a blockbuster on the big screen with the kids.
There are many ways to see movies, but the Regent is unique and worth leaving the heater for.
- Kim Lewry
Devastating news. Growing up, the Regent (and the late Southern Drive-In) was the embodiment of cinema for me. I can still remember seeing Flight of the Navigator there when I was five and it was still a single screen. The wait as it was renovated into a three screen complex (with the revived Vegas at the Mechanics Institute building filling the gap) seemed endless. My first experience of the dreaded THX stinger was seeing Who Framed Roger Rabbit as it reopened.
I saw Apollo 13 there with my Year 9 science class in 1995. Went to a preview screening of Cosi in 1996, where sparklers were distributed among the audience during the climactic performance in the film. Fight Club was the first R-rated movie I saw at a cinema, and I remember the experience well, just as vividly as seeing The Matrix there that same year.
It may have just been a cinema in a regional Australian town, but for me it was a conduit to a world of dreams and wonderment. Even working there as an usher over the summer of 2000-2001 didn't diminish that sense of wonder.
The last time I went there was in October to see Blue Beetle. A shame in retrospect that I didn't get to see something better before it closed, but it is what it is.
It's a very sad day for movie buffs in (and from) Ballarat. Thank you to the Andersons for their stewardship of the site these past few decades.
My hope is that any historical documents, programs, posters and such are not disposed of, and donated to an institution which can preserve them. Maybe the Ballarat Mechanics Institute or the National Film and Sound Archive?
- P. Ryan
