Ballarat reacts to sudden closure of Regent Cinemas

Devastating news. Growing up, the Regent (and the late Southern Drive-In) was the embodiment of cinema for me. I can still remember seeing Flight of the Navigator there when I was five and it was still a single screen. The wait as it was renovated into a three screen complex (with the revived Vegas at the Mechanics Institute building filling the gap) seemed endless. My first experience of the dreaded THX stinger was seeing Who Framed Roger Rabbit as it reopened.