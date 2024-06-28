Can the Victorian government keep its promise of 600 new jobs at BWEZ stage two?

Another 600 people will be working at the 55-hectares of industrial lots in the Ballarat West Employment Zone's second stage, according to Regional Development Minister Gayle Tierney, but questions remain.
This week Ms Tierney visited the $30 million joint project between the state government and the City of Ballarat, which was announced by the Labor government in 2015.
Ms Tierney said the project is "a game changer" and "important for Ballarat and wider region because it provides a hive of activity that will improve the economic prospects of Ballarat".
BWEZ stage two, located north of Airport Road, features 22 lots and most of the lots directly front on to Ballarat Airport.
The Expressions of Interest for stage two has been closed and nine lots have been sold. Airside lots are still selling, according to Development Victoria, but it's not clear how much interest has been shown from businesses.
Ms Tierney said she had been talked through "those issues".
"There's a great degree of confidence that Development Victoria has in terms of making sure that land is sold and that there are businesses in play as soon as possible," she said.
"We are absolutely convinced that there is sufficient interest there."
"Stage two of this development is well and truly underway. It means that 1200 people will be working in this precinct." Ms Tierney said.
Ms Tierney said the current unemployment rate in Ballarat is 3.1 per cent and BWEZ is about economic development to bring more jobs to the area.
Stage one and two were expected to create a total of 1200 full-time jobs in BWEZ, the government claimed.
The first 600 jobs will be created once more businesses move to stage one, according to the state government.
Companies like Luv-A-Duck, Oritech and Office Vision have set up premises on site.
A rail freight siding is also part of BWEZ plans, along the Ballarat-Ararat train line, but despite a sod-turning in 2022, there have been few updates.
Ms Tierney said "the intermodal hub is really important because transport connection is absolutely critical", but could not confirm whether there had been any expressions of interest from operators.
"We will be continuing to work and invest, and work with companies to ensure that we've got the optimal circumstances here to grow this precinct beyond what is planned already."
Ballarat's intermodal freight hub would receive its third fund of $18.7 million from the federal government in the 2024 budget.
The first two funds were $14.4 million from the Victorian government and $9.1 million from the federal government 10 years ago.
The Victorian government did not respond to The Courier about the construction progress of the freight hub.
The state government's new commercial and industrial property tax will go into effect on July 1.
According to Development Victoria, BWEZ "involves the development of surplus Crown land for industrial, wholesale, logistics, construction, commercial and residential uses".
A Victorian government spokesperson responded to The Courier's questions about whether the tax reform will affect future BWEZ investors in a statement.
"Ballarat West Employment Zone (BWEZ) property that is primarily used and sold for residential purposes will not enter the Commercial and Industrial Property Tax reform and will be exempt from the tax," they said.
The 92 residential land lots at Acacia, BWEZ'S residential development project, sold out in 2022.
