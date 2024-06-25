Police officer blows twice the limit on Sturt Street

A high-ranking police officer who was one of the first responders on the scene of the fatal Daylesford pub crash has faced court over drink driving.
The officer, who will not be named as he avoided a conviction, pleaded guilty to driving offences at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
The incident occurred on January 20, when the officer was pulled over by police after performing an illegal right hand turn at the intersection of Sturt and Lydiard streets.
At the scene, the officer blew a positive breath test, and a follow-up breath test at the Ballarat police station returned a result of 0.115 BAC, more than two times over the limit.
At Tuesday's hearing, the court heard the officer had served Victoria Police for at least 20 years, and had held the rank of detective and senior sergeant.
The officer had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, and was a first responder at the Daylesford pub crash on November 5, 2023, where five people were killed.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said the crash had a clear impact on the officer's mental health, and that he had "went over and above as a serving officer on the day".
"You are an officer who had to attend the Daylesford crash, with a significant impact on you and your mental health subsequently... that has been a turning point for your professionally," the magistrate said.
Despite this, Magistrate Mykytowycz said police had to be held to a "high standard", and that a message had to be sent to the community to hold officers to account.
"I think it is fair to say to some extent that the community holds a high standard for police officers," the magistrate said.
"I must send a message to the community that officers who do breach the law will be held to a high standard."
The officer was fined $1200 without conviction.
