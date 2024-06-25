'Girls can do anything': Bulldogs inspire in AFLW camp

GRADE five and six girls at St Alipius Parish School say it is mostly still the boys who are out playing footy on the school oval during lunchtime.
But this might be about to change.
Western Bulldogs held their first AFLW community camp in Ballarat this week.
As part of the camp, players visited almost 30 schools and chatted to pupils about their experience.
St Alipius had Bulldogs' premiership captain and foundation AFLW player Ellie Blackburn call by with teammates Jess Fitzgerald and Elaine Grigg.
Grade five students Alanna and Belle said the players inspired them to get out on the oval and play football at lunchtime too.
"Girls can do anything," Belle said.
The Bulldogs inaugural standalone AFLW community camp also featured a visit to the children's ward at Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital.
AFLW number one draft pick Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner says she could not help but get a bit emotional when she was asked to visit the hospital.
"I'm honoured. I love giving back to the community...just being part of that," Weston-Turner said.
"These kids are going through some stuff. Hopefully I can put a smile on their face or make them laugh."
For Isabella Ebenwaldner, the Bulldogs' hospital visit helped break up monotony in the children's ward. She has had five days of "up and down news".
"This was a nice change of pace," Isabella said. "It's a total surprise."
Isabella said one of her friends barracked for Essendon and the friend's dream was to play AFLW.
While Isabella has a background in dance, she planned to try watching a little more AFLW when the season began - especially after a fun chat with Weston-Turner.
The Bulldogs arrived in Ballarat on Monday and hosted an open training session at Mars Stadium that evening with player signings.
Weston-Turner, who is juggling year 12 studies, has visited Ballarat as part of the Bulldogs' AFL community camp in February - her autograph was put to the test in the Bulldogs Read launch.
The Bulldogs have one more 2024 AFL fixture at Mars Stadium, a round 23 clash against GWS Giants in late August, while the AFLW team is set to return to face St Kilda at Mars on October 27.
Bulldogs AFLW captain Ellie Blackburn said the club has a great connection with Ballarat and she enjoyed getting out and giving back to the community.
"I think it's really important for us to share a bit of ourselves with the people here and the community that supports us the most," Blackburn said.
The Bulldogs had a tough season in the AFLW last year, but Blackburn said they were expecting to find their feet again and be a hard team to play against.
Players have started their pre-season training with their new head coach Tamara Hyett, who Blackburn said was a great fit.
"The way she's been able to connect with the group has been really important," Blackburn said.
"She's built the relationship to start off with."
Blackburn started playing footy at Auskick and said opportunities in women's sport were increasing.
"It's a great time to be part of AFLW," Blackburn said.
