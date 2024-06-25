Controversial car park below GovHub to open up to public

Ballarat's most controversial car park will soon be open to the public after the Victorian government announced it would make 120 free spaces available in facilities below GovHub.
The car parks, which are part of a 2018 state government commitment to provide Ballarat's CBD with 1000 free spaces, will be open to the public from 2025.
These car parks are in addition to 147 spaces already constructed at White Flat Oval, Havelock Street and Market Street, and another 400 spaces which are being built at the Ballarat Base Hospital.
The government claims it will have delivered a total of 1400 parks to Ballarat's CBD by 2026, but this includes commuter parking as part of the Ballarat Station Redevelopment.
Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Regional Development Minister Gayle Tierney said it was important to provide Ballarat residents with more parking which was just a "hop, skip and jump" from CBD businesses.
"Car parking has been an issue generally in Ballarat for some time," she said.
"It's particularly important for local Ballarat people because they need to know they can get a car park fairly close to where they want to go."
Ms Tierney said the car park would mainly be open to the public during business hours, but this was subject to ongoing discussions.
The underground car park in GovHub on Armstrong Street North has been blighted by controversy ever since the building opened in 2021.
In May 2023, workers told The Courier most days the 210-space basement was only used by about eight to 10 vehicles. Workers claimed they were not allowed to use the car park, despite being told they would have access to it when the building was first announced.
A month later, a petition signed by 53 Ballarat residents demanded the City of Ballarat address "dire parking problems" near GovHub.
The petition claimed the lack of parking in the area was having a "severe" effect on people's lives, as they couldn't find spaces within a reasonable walking distance to work. When asked if opening the car park to the public would affect GovHub workers, Ms Tierney said there were "a number" of car parks available in the building. She said any of the building's car parks under contract arrangements would be dealt with by government departments.
The announcement of the additional car parks comes as Ballarat residents are reeling from the closure of the CBD's iconic Regent Cinemas.
On Monday, the Lydiard Street cinema's owner Steven Anderson said he had made the decision to close the establishment, effective immediately.
Multiple traders in Ballarat's CBD have told The Courier they had been experiencing declining economic activity in recent months, something which they in part attributed to parking.
In January, a petition was started by the owners of Campanas Deli which demanded a change to the council's parking policy.
The petition argued businesses were affected by parking restrictions, as they were limiting foot traffic to their establishments.
Yesterday, Ms Tierney said she understood there were multiple issues which had contributed to the closure of the cinema, but the government was "quite concerned" about what effect the decision to shut would have on the area.
"This is a sad moment. As many people in Ballarat know, there are many memories in terms of going to see various things [at the Regent] ... it's very iconic for Ballarat."
