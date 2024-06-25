The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Have Your Say

Controversial car park below GovHub to open up to public

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated June 25 2024 - 6:27pm, first published 3:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GovHub's basement car park will be opened to the public in 2025.
GovHub's basement car park will be opened to the public in 2025.

Ballarat's most controversial car park will soon be open to the public after the Victorian government announced it would make 120 free spaces available in facilities below GovHub.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.