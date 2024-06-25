Major Ballarat festival could be one of state's first pill-tested events

SPILT Milk could be one of the state's first music festivals with pill testing next summer after Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan gave in to an 18-month trial.
The move has been welcomed as "amazing" from Ballarat Community Health, which has long been among dozens of frontline health organisations lobbying the government to introduce drug-checking and an enhanced public alert system through the use of mobile and fixed pill testing.
Ballarat Community Health harm reduction coordinator Kate Davenport said the service was not about condoning drug use, but empowering people to make informed decisions.
Ms Davenport said pill testing could save lives.
"There's a whole range of things it will offer. The fact that people will be talking with experienced drug and alcohol counsellors means they will probably be more open than with a GP [general practitioner]," Ms Davenport said.
"People are going to take drugs but if it comes back with what they're not expecting, they might think more about it.
"It's about changing patterns as well as the volume of drugs - if something is of high purity, they might not take as much.
"This is an early warning system as well. If unexpected things pop up, they'll be able to send out drug alerts."
The state government has flagged mobile pill testing will begin this summer at the start of the music festival season and attend "up to 10 music festivals and events".
Spilt Milk in Canberra marked the return of pill testing in late November 2023, however, this move was not legal at the major one-day Spilt Milk Ballarat event in Victoria Park on December 3.
Dates and line-ups for Spilt Milk 2024 are yet to be released but Ballarat has been flagged as one of four 2024 venues.
Calls on the state government to introduce on-site pill testing stepped up in early March when there was one death and two more likely overdoses from music festival Pitch in Mafeking, west of Willaura.
Pitch was cancelled due to dangerous heatwave conditions and extreme fire danger.
Victoria's health department had also issued a warning last summer about stimulant use, including MDMA, in hot weather after nine people became unwell at a music festival.
There were 46 known overdose deaths in Victoria in 2022 involving novel synthetic drugs. This comes as the global drug market is increasing production of illicit deadly and highly potent synthetic substances, like Fentanyl and Nitazenes.
With pill testing, experienced drug and alcohol councillors will be able to advise festival-goers on well-being and safety, such as maintaining hydration and finding cool spots to take regular breaks from dancing.
The state government will also open a fixed pill testing site in mid-2025 for inner-Melbourne, close to nightlife and transport.
The government has made clear the 18-month trial is an implementation trial to test different models for a permanent structure and system.
Drug-checking technology will be able to test the make-up of most pills, capsules, powders, crystals and liquids to identify harmful chemicals that can lead to death.
Premier Allan announced the pill testing trial on Monday evening, June 24, via social media.
Ms Allan, who has two children, said she often thought about what would happen when they got older and went to parties and music festivals.
"I often catch myself thinking, what if the worst happens? What if one of them doesn't make it home?" Ms Allan said. "And that's every parent's worst nightmare."
