The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Meet the Cardigan teen who has turned BMX world champ

RJ
By Rachel Jackson
Updated June 25 2024 - 6:25pm, first published 6:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
When he isn't training or racing, Josh Jolly works full-time at Shaw's Cycling Centre in Redan. Picture by Adam Trafford
When he isn't training or racing, Josh Jolly works full-time at Shaw's Cycling Centre in Redan. Picture by Adam Trafford

Eighteen-year-old Josh Jolly might have won a world championship a month ago, but he still practises sprints in the driveway of his family home in Cardigan.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RJ

Rachel Jackson

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.