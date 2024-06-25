Meet the Cardigan teen who has turned BMX world champ

Eighteen-year-old Josh Jolly might have won a world championship a month ago, but he still practises sprints in the driveway of his family home in Cardigan.
"It doesn't feel much different to the way it did before," he said.
"I was just happy to know that I finally achieved it."
Jolly won the junior men's title at the UCI World Championships held in South Carolina in the United States.
It was the first time for him to win the title at a world event, after a series of close calls.
"I was just planning on going as fast as I could and winning every lap through the weekend," he said.
And he did.
Jolly won every race in the lead-up to the final, and then performed a well-practiced corner move in his final race that ultimately won him the title.
On each of his race days, Jolly said he remained confident and calm, and always had the same routine when he arrived at the starting gate.
"Nothing changes, just like tying my shoes and everything," he said.
"I make sure everything's perfect."
Jolly's love for the sport started when he was two years old.
His dad, Wayne Jolly, made a return to BMX racing and took his son along with him to race days.
"I just wanted to do it and never stopped," Josh said.
Jolly said his dad has been with him every step of the way for his journey.
"My dad's my biggest supporter," he said.
"He just wants the best for me so he does everything he can."
Jolly completes the majority of his training in Ballarat, where he does a variety of gym, track and sprint sessions most mornings and evenings.
When he isn't at training you can find him at Shaws Cycling Centre in Redan, where he works full time.
The family-owned business has been in operation in Ballarat for more than 40 years, and Jolly has worked there for three.
Jolly said he also enjoys getting out and going mountain biking at Black Hill and Nerrina.
"It's either work or I'm riding bikes," he said.
Jolly's love for the sport has overcome setbacks he has experienced in the past.
Most notably, he broke both his wrists in a training session in Shepparton after landing upside down while performing a flip.
He was back racing on the bike after just six weeks.
"I just love the racing bit and how hard it is to be good at my sport," he said.'
"It doesn't come easy."
BMX has taken Jolly all over the world, he said he has competed in international events since he was just seven years old.
"It's pretty cool," he said.
Jolly said he hopes to be picked for the next two Olympic Games, where there is only one spot up for grabs to represent Australia in BMX racing.
"That's definitely a goal," he said.
In the meantime, Jolly said he will focus on winning every world championship that he can.
