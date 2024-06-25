Five-day hearing booked in for Ballarat cop charged with assault

Twenty witnesses will possibly be called in the hearing of a Ballarat police officer accused of assaulting a suspect on duty.
Senior constable Grant Egan faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday for a special hearing ahead of proceedings to begin in August.
The senior constable faces two charges of unlawful assault, resulting from his conduct during an alleged incident in Delacombe on April 3, 2022.
At Tuesday's hearing, lawyers for Egan and the Office of Public Prosecution discussed the disclosure of evidence between parties, and details of a future contested hearing.
Egan will fight the charges, with a five-day hearing booked in for August 5.
Police will call 20 witnesses in the case against Egan, the court heard, but the number is expected to reduce as pre-hearing discussions are held.
A representative for the Chief Commissioner of Police also applied to prevent the handing over of information which the police are not allowed to provide under law.
The matter will return to court for another special hearing on July 22.
