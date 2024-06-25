Regent Cinemas officially in liquidation

Lydiard Street's Regent Cinemas has entered voluntary liquidation, a day after dramatically announcing its immediate closure.
A statement from liquidator Justin Howlett, from SMB Advisory, notes the cinema had 20 staff employed, and "suffered significant lossess during the COVID lockdown period".
"Despite glimpses of rebounding, the well-document(ed) difficulties faced within the cinematic and entertainment industries appear to be key contributing factors to the company's demise," he said.
Regent Entertainment Privately Limited, the operating entity, was officially placed into voluntary liquidation on June 25.
Mr Howlett said it was an "emotional time" for the cinema's owners, staff, and patrons.
"Whilst it is still early days, a main focus will be to explore all avenues in which the business may be able to reopen, and we are working closely with all major stakeholders and a number of interested parties in this regard," he said.
"We are aware there may be customers who hold vouchers, and we are working diligently to quantify exactly how many people may be affected so that we can contact them and assist them through this process.
"Likewise, we are liaising with all former staff of the business to ensure they are fully aware of their position and the support available to them."
