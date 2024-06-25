'A big loss': Lydiard Street traders react to closure of Regent Cinemas

Businesses on Lydiard Street have said the entire shopping strip will suffer from the closure of Regent Cinemas.
The iconic Ballarat establishment suddenly closed its doors on June 24, 2024, and has now entered voluntary liquidation.
Grillers Mark owner Danny Singh, whose business sits opposite the cinema, said the sudden closure was a loss for the entire community.
He said Grillers Mark would be more affected than most by the closure, as it had a "quite popular" deal with Regent Cinemas, which would allow people to take food from the burger-joint into the movies.
"It's definitely a big loss for Ballarat, the Regent's been serving the community for a long time," Mr Singh said.
"It's a big loss for us with the deal going, we were doing good with them."
Mr Singh said the cinema's closure was a sign of the current economic climate, which is more austere than in the past.
"I would definitely say it's not the time to get into business," he said.
"It's a tougher time for hospitality [at the moment], it's not the same as last year, there's definitely been a drop down."
To help arrest this financial slump, Commerce Ballarat chief executive Jodie Gillett said the business community was in need of "urgent support".
She said the costs of doing business in the past 12 to 18 months had skyrocketed, and so she wasn't shocked when she heard Regent Cinemas was forced to close.
"There's a lot of data to show it's really hard to do business in Victoria," she said.
"In Ballarat we're starting to see these situations, where the increased costs for businesses, even really good businesses serving lots of customers, are finding it impossible to make a profit."
Ms Gillett said she hoped the government would now notice businesses were unable to survive, and would help them combat rising costs across the board.
"The flow-on effect from the Regent closing, then goes back to affecting a couple of sectors that are already doing it tough," she said.
"Hospitality and retail have been hard hit now, year after year after year, and a business such as the Regent was a great feeder for them.
"It's coffee and wine or lunch and dinner, before or after [a film], if you were in the street during the week, so many of the people that were there were heading to the movies at some point."
Collins bookstore owner Lyle Willersdorf said the closure could also affect their business, as they would regularly run promotions when films based on books were released.
He said there would probably also be a noticeable reduction in foot traffic on Lydiard Street owing to the cinema's closure.
"It's just one less thing to come to the middle [of Ballarat] for," he said.
"People go to the movies, it was a family thing on a Saturday afternoon or Sunday evening, and they'd have a drink afterwards or something.
"It hasn't really sunk it, it was a bit of a shock really, but probably when you think about it, [in the] economic climate it probably doesn't surprise me."
