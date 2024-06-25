Lydiard Street traders react to Regent Cinemas' closure

It's Emily Sweet, managing editor of The Courier with the top stories for Wednesday morning.
We sent Bryan Hoadley out to speak with Lydiard Street traders yesterday, as Ballarat reacted to Monday's shock news of the Regent Cinemas closing.
It followed yesterday afternoon's announcement the Lydiard Street icon was going into voluntary liquidation.
Traders told us yesterday it wasn't good news for their businesses, who were boosted by the foot traffic the Regent brought into Lydiard Street.
Meanwhile, Adam Spencer spoke to Chris Jones of Showbiz Cinemas, who firmly believes the city should be able to sustain two cinemas for its size.
His Delacombe cinema is putting on extra movies and taking bookings from customers amid the Regent's closure, which comes a week before the school holidays.
In other news, Melanie Whelan brings us the story at Ballarat's Spilt Milk festival could be one of the state's first music festivals for pill testing next summer, after Premier Jacinta Allan gave in to an 18-month trial.
And in sport, our newest sports reporter Rachel Jackson meets Josh Jolly, the Cardigan teen who's made it to the world BMX stage.
Thanks for your support.
- Emily Sweet, managing editor.
