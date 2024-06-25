Man stabbed in Ballarat East altercation

A man has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed in the leg in Ballarat East.
Police were called to a home in York Street, about 5.35pm on Tuesday, June 25, following reports two men were involved in a physical altercation.
A 21-year-old man was stabbed in the leg in the incident and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
"The other man fled the scene on foot," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
"The parties are believed to be known to each other."
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
In an unrelated incident on Monday, a man was taken to hospital with a suspected gunshot wound after a "targeted attack" in Sebastopol.
