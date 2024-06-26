How to watch the CHFL's top of the table clash this weekend

It's the battle of the top of the table this week, as Daylesford and Bungaree battle it out in round 11 of the Central Highlands Football League.
The Courier will be there covering all of the action with the popular weekly live stream, and this is your place to watch all the action from home or on the go.
Daylesford sits on top of the CHFL ladder with Bungaree second.
We are live streaming one senior match from the CHFL each round, so even if you can't make it to the game you can still keep up with the action from the comfort of wherever you are.
This week, The Courier, in partnership with Sheds & Shades by Design and Redwood Entertainment, is bringing you the match from Victoria Park, Daylesford on Saturday, June 29.
Our coverage, lead by CHFL expert David Brehaut, will commence from 2.25pm.
You can also catch up on previous 2024 live streams by clicking here.
The Courier's football coverage is bigger and better in 2024, with fixtures, ladders, scores, goalkickers and line-ups available on our site for all grades of the Central Highlands Football League and Ballarat Football Netball Leagues.
Enjoy this week's match.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.