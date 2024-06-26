The Courier
'There are still vibrant businesses': mayor says Lydiard Street will survive

AS
By Adam Spencer
Updated June 26 2024 - 2:48pm, first published 2:47pm
A parking meter outside the Regent in 2021. Picture by Adam Trafford
A parking meter outside the Regent in 2021. Picture by Adam Trafford

Ballarat's mayor says the Lydiard Street precinct will remain alive after the closure of the Regent Cinema, despite concerns from traders who said it will affect the entire shopping strip.

