'There are still vibrant businesses': mayor says Lydiard Street will survive

Ballarat's mayor says the Lydiard Street precinct will remain alive after the closure of the Regent Cinema, despite concerns from traders who said it will affect the entire shopping strip.
The company running the almost-100-year-old cinema entered voluntary liquidation on June 25, with significant losses from lockdowns during COVID-19 and difficulties faced in the cinematic and entertainment industries appearing to be key contributing factors, according to liquidator Justin Howlett, from SMB Advisory.
While movie-goers have expressed their sadness, so have businesses who said the closure will impact on trade.
Grillers Mark owner Danny Singh told The Courier his business - and others along Lydiard Street - often had deals with the Regent, meaning movie-goers would attend his outlet for food before or after seeing a movie.
But councillor Des Hudson said while the Regent was a favourite among locals and visitors, there are plenty of other businesses along Lydiard Street that attract people to the area.
"That's where council has some ability to try and keep generating through our events market that brings people in, that keeps our foot traffic, and then business needs to work out how we can link-in and generate interest of those people that are coming to town," he said.
"The Fine Art gallery ... has almost 200,000 visitors a year. A lot of those are walk-up people going through there. There are still vibrant businesses in and around that entire precinct.
"I don't think one particular business is the sole heartbeat of the entire street. There is a mix and they all complement each other.
"I still think we'll see quite a diverse mix of foot traffic still up and down Sturt Street, Lydiard Street, Mair Street, Armstrong (Street), Doveton (Street) as well - and also down in the Bridge Mall."
Cr Hudson said the closure of the Regent was a shock to many.
"It's one of those iconic businesses that has played such a significant part of the landscape in Lydiard Street, and probably caught us all by surprise," he said.
"Any loss of business is always an issue, and you feel for the operators that have poured their heart and soul into developing a business and business model."
Many residents commenting about the closure had complaints about parking options along Lydiard Street and nearby areas and said it had been a factor in them choosing to watch movies at Showbiz Cinemas in DTC, which has free parking within the town centre complex.
But the mayor said the CBD has a mixture of businesses that have different parking expectations, including along Lydiard Street.
"We have hospitality, some of which want fast turnover because they are a take-away business - so they don't want people staying here for a long time - we have businesses that are wanting people to dine in that need a longer provision, we have others that don't want all day parking," Cr Hudson said.
"Our city is growing and demand on car parking spaces is always an issue. But ... in that Armstrong Street precinct, we're seeing lots of food operators come in, which is fantastic. We want more food, we want diversity ...this has an impact on parking.
"We don't want to see either neglected but we're really enjoying the fact that business growth and restaurants are coming in new and diverse restaurants, new and diverse flavours, and we don't want to turn that off.
"I would imagine when liquidators were called in, parking is not the single issue that resulted in The Regent making its decision. "
Cr Hudson said the tough economic environment facing all businesses big or small is being felt across the city.
He said he met with Commerce Ballarat chief executive Jodie Gillett recently, and heard from two small business owners in construction and retail about the struggles they are facing.
"We are in a really tough economic time with cost of living pressures for so many, and discretionary spend that is not there for a whole lot of people that have mortgages, kids at school with school fees, other things, prices of groceries increasing, utilities increasing," he said.
"That discretionary spend where people might have treated themselves to go out for entertainment, more people seem to be staying at home and doing things at home to save money."
Speaking to The Courier following The Regent's closure, Ms Gillett said the business community as a whole was in need of "urgent support".
"In Ballarat we're starting to see these situations, where the increased costs for businesses, even really good businesses serving lots of customers, are finding it impossible to make a profit," she said.
Cr Hudson said he would not like to see the cinema sit idle for too long.
"I think there is probably an operator out there that does have multiple cinemas in their portfolio that maybe they would have a look at Ballarat, than someone who is just starting up a brand new business," he said.
"It would be great to see someone go in before it would sit idle - any particular technology that they are using becomes dormant and potentially damaged.
"I think if people are out there and interested they shouldn't be in touch with the liquidators or the family to see if there was a commercial sale that might be arranged."
For business owners who are struggling, the key message is you are not alone.
Commerce Ballarat has some support available through the Business Assistance and Partners in Wellbeing Program.
For more information contact 53 333 233 or visit www.commerceballarat.com.au
If you or someone you care for needs immediate support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Grampians Area Mental Health Service on 1300 247 647.
