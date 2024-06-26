Council pay agreement scrapes through, ending strikes

City of Ballarat workers have signed a new pay agreement, ending weeks of industrial action and rallies.
In a statement, council chief executive Evan King said 521 out of 950 voters, or 54.8 per cent, voted for the new enterprise agreement.
"Management will now proceed to finalise the agreement with the Fair Work Commission," he said.
"I believe the new Enterprise Agreement strikes the right balance between being cognisant of employee cost-of-living pressures, while also ensuring the organisation can operate within its budgetary constraints.
"The new Enterprise Agreement provides employees with much needed stability and flexibility to meet work/life demands."
The Australian Services Union recognised the vote, with a spokesperson noting "just under 50 per cent of workers voted no".
"While the union would have liked to win more concessions from the council, which proved recalcitrant in recognising how badly the cost of living has affected its workers, it is immensely proud of the workers who stood up, attended stop work meetings, took industrial action, and won improved conditions in the face of managerial resistance to their attempts at winning a fair income," they said.
Union members at council voted in favour of industrial action earlier this year, with messages written on windows, stopworks for some rubbish pick-up routes, and rallies in front of Town Hall, including one which featured crossing guards from across the city.
