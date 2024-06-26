Trio poll maximum votes in CHFL player of the year

Three players polled the maximum in The Courier Central Highlands Football League player of the year in round 10.
Carngham-Linton forward Brody Benson, Dunnstown's Will Henderson and Hepburn livewire Brad McKay each received 10 votes on Saturday.
Benson was the stand-out performer with 11 goals in the Saints win over Buninyong at Snake Valley.
Carngham-Linton coach Clayton Scoble said it was an exceptional performance by the 20-year-old.
He said the Saints chose to isolate Benson as a deep forward - pushing every other forward up the ground to allow him to utilise his aerial and ground strengths.
He kicked six of his goals in the opening quarter.
Benson's teammate Kynan Raven leads the player of the year award.
He polled five votes to 47.
Raven has a three-vote lead over Brad McKay, who has leapt into second position.
Then follows Sean Willmott (Newlyn) on 40 and Chris Molivas (Daylesford) 37.
CRESWICK V DAYLESFORD
7-Chris Peart (D)
5-Chris Molivas (D), Andrew Panayi (D)
4-Jordan Schroder (D)
3-Ben Jones (D), Ethan Henderson (C)
2-Travis Dean (D)
1-Ryan Cox (C)
CARNGHAM-LINTON V BUNINYONG
10-Brody Benson (CL)
7-Tyson Scoble (CL)
5-Kynan Raven (CL)
3-Joel Ottavi (B)
2-Jacon McMickan (CL), Derrick Micallef (B)
1-Matt Knight (CL)
SPRINGBANK V WAUBRA
8-Dean Robertson (W), Darcy Jenkins (D)
6-Tom Ford (W)
4-Joel Maher (S)
2-Fletcher Toose (S), Jason Parker (W)
GORDON V SKIPTON
8-Ben Schiltz (G)
5-Declan Phillips (S)
4-Tye Murphy (G), Jaymes Gorman (G)
3-Josh Draffin (S)
2-Jack Peters (S), Luke Gunnell (G), Pat Graham (S)
DUNNSTOWN V CLUNES
10-Will Henderson (D)
8-Tom Wardell (D)
3-Riley Adams (D), Ryan Thompson (C)
2-Callum Newton (C), Pat Britt (D)
1-Alex Bowd (C), Mitch Henderson (D)
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP V NEWLYN
9-Tom Lamb (RC)
8-Riley Fisher (RC)
4-Matt Aikman (RC)
3-Ryan Aikman (RC)
2-Michael Searl (RC), Dan Wehrung (N)
1-Sean Willmott (N), Marcus Tilley (N)
LEARMONTH V BEAUFORT
9-Will Green (L)
5-Matt McKenna (L)
4-Max Rowe (L)
3-Daniel Anderson (L), Jason Rae (L), Flynn Kellett (B)
2-Mony Judd (L)
1-Ry Heman (B)
BALLAN V HEPBURN
10-Brad McKay (H)
4-Tom Brown (H), Andy McKay (H),
3-Izaac Grant (H), Zac Kupsch (H), Black Colley (B)
2-Joe Clarke (H),
1-Mitch McKay (H)
47-Kynan Raven (Carngham-Linton)
44-Bradley McKay (Hepburn)
40-Sean Willmott (Newlyn)
37-Chris Molivas (Daylesford)
35-Blake Colley (Ballan)
34-Will Henderson (Dunnstown)
33-Jacob Maddock (Skipton), Nick O'Brien (Carngham-Linton)
32-Cam Kimber (Learmonth), Tom Wakefield (Bungaree)
31-Alex Boyse (Daylesford), Jacob Coxall (Buninyong), Tyson Scoble (Carngham-Linton), Will Green (Learmonth)
30-Jack Robertson (Buninyong)
28-Tom Carey (Newlyn)
26-Pat Graham (Skipton)
25-Mitch Comben (Bungaree), Trent Lee (Daylesford)
24-Declan Phillips (Skipton)
23-Brant Haintz (Springbank), Harry Roscoe (Waubra)
22-Darcy Jenkins (Waubra), Mack Rivett (Rokewood-Corindhap), Michael Lockyer (Rokewood-Corindhap)
21-Chris Giampaolo (Newlyn), James Lukich (Bungaree), Jordan Schroder (Daylesford)
20-Brad Whittaker (Dunnstown), Tom Ford (Waubra)
