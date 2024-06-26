The Courier
sport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Commonwealth Games

New details on works to improve theatrics for major sporting events

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated June 26 2024 - 5:31pm, first published 4:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat's premier indoor stadium is set for upgrades to improve all shows and sporting contests, new tender documents reveal. Picture by Adam Trafford
Ballarat's premier indoor stadium is set for upgrades to improve all shows and sporting contests, new tender documents reveal. Picture by Adam Trafford

THE Commonwealth Games fall-out for regional Victoria means the city's largest indoor stadium will be able to fix niggles rather than find ways to make do.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

More from sports
More from Commonwealth Games

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.