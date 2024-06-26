Ballarat youngsters capture state Futsal title

Ballarat Futsal Club has secured a state title.
The club claimed the Football Victoria State Futsal Under-8 Boys' Championship at Bundoora.
Ballarat went through the group phase unbeaten and then defeated Eastern Warriors 9-1 in a semi-final.
The squad took the championship with a 5-1 win over FTS Melbourne in the final.
Ballarat's Harry Stone was named the most valuable player for the tournament, capping off a dominant weekend for the team.
Head coach Dermott Tebb said it had been great to be tested against the best in the state.
"This result shows our academy program is producing some really good players and we look forward to seeing this group develop further," he said.
The club had a second under-eight squad and under-10 team reach semi-finals
