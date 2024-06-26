BDSA completes state junior championships treble

Ballarat and District Soccer Association is boasting three state country junior crowns.
The BDSA completed a treble at the Country League Football Association Regional Championships in Mildura.
The BDSA won the under-13 boys, and under-11 boys and girls titles.
Ballarat joined Bendigo, Geelong, Latrobe Valley, Gippsland, South West, Shepparton, Mildura and Albury-Wodonga in competing across 11 age groups in the three-day tournament.
