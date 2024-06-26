What's the history behind our iconic Regent Cinemas? See the archive photos

From Hoyts ownership to being gutted by fire and nearly 50 years of Anderson family ownership, Regent Cinemas has had a strong history.
The iconic Lydiard Street venue went into liquidation on Tuesday, June 25, after its sudden closure the day before, marking the end of an era.
Originally owned by Hoyts theatre chain, which owned a number of theatres in Ballarat including Her Majesty's, the building was constructed in 1927 and originally designed by Melbourne architects Arthur W. Purnell and Cedric H. Ballantyne, according to the Victorian Heritage Database.
The design was used nationally, according to history shared by the Regent in 2014.
It opened on Saturday, April 7, 1928, had one screen and a capacity of 2000.
On January 15, 1943, a fire gutted the interior of the building, destroying the auditorium.
The facade survived the blaze, and with the help of American troops stationed in Ballarat, the theatre was fully restored and reopened in December, 1943.
Troopers were allegedly behind the cause - reported to be a cigarette butt.
It was suggested a cigarette butt may have fallen onto carpet and cushioned seats and after smouldering, burst into flames.
The theatre remained operational until 1964, when Hoyts decided to close its regional operations.
But John "Jack" Anderson bought the theatre in 1974 and also owned the city's two drive-ins.
A cinephile, he shot a series of his own films over the years on Super 8 and 16mm film.
After two years of restoring the theatre it reopened on November 11, 1976, showing the film Gone with the Wind.
It has remained in the Anderson family since then.
The Regent developed into a three-screen cinema in 1989, and a six-screen cinema in 1996, when the owners purchased the adjoining carpark, which was once the stable area for the Railway Hotel.
The Railway Hotel eventually became the Regent Hotel.
"On the adjoining car park, three additional cinemas were constructed along with a Gold Class-style theatrette, an electronic games area, and administration area. All these were incorporated into the grandeur of the décor of the original cinema complex," the cinema said in 2014.
"In April 2007, the area formally occupied by the electronic games areas was further developed into one of the state's most modern and luxurious Gold Class cinemas and restaurant.
"The Gold Class cinema seats up to 28 patrons seated in luxurious recliners while incorporating full table service. In addition, Cinema 6 was also refurbished in order to service the Fine-Art-Film demand, resulting in a dedicated 'Showcase' cinema. This has brought to eight the total number of screens."
In 2009, the Regent installed "one of the largest 3D Screens into Cinema 1, followed by a further 3D screen into Cinema 2".
In 2012, the remaining six cinemas were converted to full 2K digital projection.
