Teenage pentathlete chases Olympic dream in China

Year 11 student Zoe Addinsall has returned to her Ballarat Grammar School boarding house after recent success at the World Laser Run Championships held in Zhengzhou, China.
The laser run is a multisport competition consisting of running and shooting.
Addinsall came 11th as an individual, and her team won the bronze.
"It's unreal," she said.
The sport is two components of the modern pentathlon, which has been Addinsall's focus since she was 11 years old.
She said she stumbled upon the pentathlon with her mum in a post they saw on Facebook about tetrathlons.
The tetrathlon consists of four events instead of five, and is often completed by young pentathletes.
Addinsall said she was already a runner, swimmer and horse rider, so the sport seemed to be a great fit.
Since then she has transitioned into the pentathlon, and started shooting with the laser pistol.
"I gave that a crack and fell in love with it," she said.
Training for many events is a serious time commitment for Addinsall, and she said it's a juggling act to balance pentathlons with school.
"I don't have much spare time," she said.
Alongside her training, she is completing her VCE studies at Ballarat Grammar School.
To prepare for the laser run, Addinsall said she was going for regular runs in Ballarat and practising with the laser outside the boarding house.
"You've just got to manage it and fit it all in and try your best to do everything you can," she said.
"It's tough though."
When Addinsall does have a spare weekend, she said she enjoys going back to visit her hometown in Hamilton to see friends and family.
She even plays hockey for both the local men's and women's team when she visits.
While Addinsall may have a busy schedule, she has a clear focus.
Her goal is to be selected for the Olympics in 2028.
"That's the plan," she said.
If selected, Addinsall will be competing in a new format for the pentathlon, where one of her best events, horse riding, will be replaced by obstacle course racing.
Obstacle course racing is a Ninja Warrior style race, and Addinsall said this has been a tough adjustment.
"I started the sport in horse riding and now I have to completely change it," she said.
Despite this recent setback, Addinsall said the training is worth it.
"I love the feeling of getting the results that you've wanted because you've worked so hard and it just pays off," she said.
One of her favourite aspects of the sport is the people she has met along the way.
"I really love the social side of it," she said.
"It's not too competitive, and we all find it fun and we're all friends."
For other young people who are interested in breaking into the sport, Addinsall said persistence is key.
"You've just got to put your head down and work because it'll be hard at the start but eventually it'll get easier," she said.
On top of her success in the pentathlon, Addinsall also remains as the Australian tetrathlon champion.
