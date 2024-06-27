The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Someone is going to get killed': Did upgrades make this intersection safer?

Alex Dalziel
Gwen Liu
By Alex Dalziel, and Gwen Liu
Updated June 27 2024 - 12:26pm, first published 11:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeleine Witham owns The Little Cupcake near the Eureka and Otway streets intersection. Picture by Alex Dalziel
Madeleine Witham owns The Little Cupcake near the Eureka and Otway streets intersection. Picture by Alex Dalziel

Residents who live near a notorious intersection in Ballarat East are concerned they could one day see a fatality, after another recent crash at the site.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Gwen Liu

Gwen Liu

Journalist

Gwen Liu is a bilingual journalist in English and Chinese with The Courier. For story tips on Ballarat : gwen.liu@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.