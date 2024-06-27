'Someone is going to get killed': Did upgrades make this intersection safer?

Residents who live near a notorious intersection in Ballarat East are concerned they could one day see a fatality, after another recent crash at the site.
On Wednesday morning, a grey SUV collided with a white tow truck at the intersection of Eureka Street and Otway Street in front of The Little Cupcake store.
A police officer at the scene said there were no injuries as a result, but significant damage to the front of the SUV which crashed into the side of the truck.
Footage provided by Madeleine and Mark Witham, owners of the cupcake store, shows the SUV tapping the brakes before the stop line on Otway Street, then slamming right into the white truck on Eureka Street.
Ms Witham said the crash came as "no surprise" to them.
"Someone is going to get killed. And I don't want to see it," Ms Witham said.
"People just use Eureka Street as a speed way."
Ms Witham said there been several car crashes at the site since last Christmas, when a new $160,000 median strip was installed as part of the federal million Black Spot funding program.
She said a combination of speed and driver confusion seemed to be causing the crashes, which the couple have caught on a CCTV camera out the front of their store.
The matter was made worse by the fact that Google Maps takes drivers down Otway Street South when navigating from Melbourne to Sovereign Hill, Mrs Witham said.
She said she had seen an increase in traffic from people unfamiliar with Ballarat's roads, or the intersection, as well as international tourists unfamiliar with Australian road rules.
A resident who wished to remain anonymous said she avoided the intersection when picking up her children from school, given its dangerous reputation.
Nearby resident Dawn has lived on Eureka Street next to the intersection for 30 years, and said the street was "not busy like it is now".
"It is just a very dangerous corner," Dawn said.
She said she had contacted the City of Ballarat about the state of the intersection, but that the council was "not interested".
Dawn said a keep left sign on the intersection's median strip had been knocked down weekly, a result of people understeering while turning at the intersection.
"It gets fixed one day and it is down the next," Dawn said.
She said she has also had trucks and buses climb up onto her nature strip while taking the corner.
Victorian Road Crash Data recorded there were 66 car crashes happened in Eureka Street from 2012 to October 2023, and 68 per cent of them were at intersections.
In response to questions from The Courier, council's infrastructure and environment director Bridget Wetherall said in a statement "the City of Ballarat upgraded the intersection of Otway Street South and Eureka Street in early-2024".
"The $160,000 project involved construction of a central median with kerb returns to improve sight distance from Otway Street."
"It also resulted in improved delineation between the lanes and the narrowing of the lanes to reduce vehicle speed, as well as pedestrian refuges, pram crossings, bicycle lanes and parking lanes."
"We will continue to monitor the effectiveness of the intersection upgrade, as well as traffic conditions along the entire Eureka Street, to make it as safe as possible."
