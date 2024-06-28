Miners undefeated since WNBA draftee's arrival

Since former NBA star Jaz Shelley returned home from the United States, the Ballarat Miners womens' team haven't lost a game.
During her stint overseas, Shelley played college basketball for Oregon before transferring to Nebraska.
"College sports is different," she said.
"People live and die for their universities."
Shelley said she's feeling grateful to be back playing on home soil.
The day after she landed in Melbourne, she was at the Miners' training, and by the weekend she was on court for both of the weekend's games against Dandenong and Waverley.
She said her decision to join the Miners' was spurred by a strong relationship with women's head coach Kennedy Kereama.
"It was really easy for me to go with someone that I trust," she said.
"And knowing some of the girls on this team, I was just really excited to play NBL1 and Ballarat sounded like the perfect fit."
She said she brings a "coach's mindset" to the team, and she developed a strong ability to read the game while in the US.
"I think I can bring that here," she said.
The Miners' currently sit ninth on the ladder, and will need to have a strong finish to the season in order to make the finals.
Shelley is confident they will.
"People underestimate us right now because we are low on the ladder," she said.
"I think that we can make a run towards the end of the season and beat a lot of these teams and win a championship."
The Miners' will go head-to-head against the Melbourne Tigers on Saturday at the Minerdome in a return to the past, and the Frankston Blues on the road on Sunday.
The Tigers are 13th on the ladder, with the Blues 11th.
Shelley said it is important for the Miners' to win against both sides.
"They're definitely teams we need to beat," she said.
"They're gonna be tough but I think our team is looking really good right now."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.