Dunmore ready to see how far his game can go

A match-winning 35 point haul last weekend against Ringwood has Miners young gun Zac Dunmore with a new-found confidence.
On the fifth-year on the roster, the Ararat product is finding his feet in a team headlined by scorers the likes of Tyler Rudolph, Luke Rosendale and Nicholas Stoddart.
In typical Dunmore fashion though, when asked to talk about his performance last week, he put all the credit back onto his teammates.
With five games left to go before finals, the Miners' are in third place on the ladder.
The team is in a comfortable position to make finals, but Dunmore said the players' will keep working hard to get there.
"We're obviously trying to win as many games as we can to put ourselves in the best position," he said.
He said the Miners' strengths lay in their scoring ability.
"I think it's pretty obvious that most of our team knows how to score the ball," he said. "Everyone's had a game where they've went off."
Dunmore said one of his favourite parts of playing for the club was being a part of the culture.
"It's a really good community, we get the best home crowd advantage in the league," he said.
"This year we've got a super close group so that's really good to be a part of as well."
He found his love for basketball at Aussie Hoops when he was seven years old.
"I've just stuck around ever since," he said.
In his adult career, he said he was open to whatever the future may hold.
"Every basketballer wants to see how far they can go," he said.
"But for me, I either want to stay here if it's a good opportunity or go overseas and play somewhere over there."
The Miners will play Melbourne on a return to the Minerdome on Saturday night before hitting the road to face Frankston.
The team had a close loss against the Tigers when they played each other last month, but Dunmore said he wasn't feeling concerned.
"We just kind of stick to our game plan and do what we do best," he said.
The game will be a reunion celebration of the 1989 and 1999 men's and women's championship winning teams.
