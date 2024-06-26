Dragons take stance on one of the biggest issues facing young people

THIS connection seemed obvious to East Point Dragons, joining forces with Live4Life.
Mental Health round is looming in the Ballarat Football Netball League female footy competition and the Dragons have been keen to find a way to do something bigger as a club.
Their aim is to get more girls talking and thinking about their mental health and the mental health of their teammates and loved ones.
Players will wear specially designed jumpers promoting the grassroots youth mental health and suicide prevention program Live4Life for home games at White Flat Oval on June 30.
City of Ballarat mayor and Live4Life ambassador Des Hudson said it was important to recognise the many young lives lost to suicide in the region the past few years.
Cr Hudson, who is also Ballarat and District Suicide Awareness Network chairman, said Live4Life was equipping young people with mental health tools for life.
"Being a wellness round and the age of most of the girls, Live4Life was a good fit," Cr Hudson said. "Many of the girls would have experienced the program, which is delivered to year eights and year 10s in most Ballarat schools.
"East Point jumping on board and supporting this initiative is something we hope is not just for this year's wellness round. Hopefully this will transcend East Point and raise more awareness through the whole league."
Live4Life was developed in the Macedon Ranges in 2010 in response to increasing anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide among its young people.
The program was adapted for Ballarat in partnership with City of Ballarat and with backing of community groups, such as Friends of India.
The program was rolled out to most year eights in 2023 and expanded into 10 Ballarat secondary schools in 2024 with participants in years eight and 10.
About 30 students were inducted as Ballarat-based Crew ambassadors in 2024. Their role is to advocate and promote youth mental health in a way they think fits this community best via the award-winning and evidence-based program.
"This is training and exposing year eights and year 10s to save lives and hopefully be able to have conversations with loved ones, family members and work colleagues to build out capacity of angels," Cr Hudson said.
East Point is creating a festival of awareness for the home round with guest speakers, live music and food trucks.
Dragons senior women's captain Rebecca Piper said this was a great chance to talk about an issue that was really important - and to highlight why it was important.
"It is really special to have different rounds to acknowledge different issues in our community," Ms Piper said.
For Dragons' leader Shane Darroch, who instigated the Live4Life connection with Cr Hudson, this was a big chance to break the stigma.
"In the instance of mental health round, here's a chance to do something as a club," Mr Darroch said. "This is a way as a footy club to promote Live4Life and take a stance on mental health."
Ballarat technology company Lateral Plains stepped up to sponsor the custom jumpers for the Dragons home game.
Opening bounce is at 9.45am for under-16s with under-19s and women's matches to follow.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
Help is also available, but not limited, via the following organisations. The key message is you are not alone:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.