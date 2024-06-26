'Disrespected the legal system': Former Ballarat mine owners convicted

The former owners of the Ballarat Gold Mine have been sentenced by a court for failing to meet their obligations with the Earth Resources Regulator.
The charges were laid against Balmaine Gold Pty Ltd, the company which formerly owned the mine, and three of its former officers, Jiajia Yao, Liang Yao and former director Xu Li.
The trio faced the Melbourne Magistrates Court on June 18 to be sentenced, after it was found they did not put up a bond for rehabilitation works to take place at the gold mine site, as required under law.
Mine operators must lodge rehabilitation bonds with the Earth Resources Regulator to fund site rehabilitation as a last resort, should the owner be unable to fund it themselves.
Following a 2021 assessment of the gold mine, the Earth Resources Regulator set a rehabilitation bond of more than $4 million, to be lodged by June 2022.
Balmaine Gold was unable to meet the requirement, resulting in the prosecution against it and their officers.
Ms Yao and Mr Yao were absent from court and were convicted and fined.
Balmaine Gold and its former director Mr Xu Li pleaded guilty and were each fined $2,000 without conviction.
Resources Victoria chief executive Matt Vincent welcomed the outcome and said the absentee directors had "disrespected the court process".
"This prosecution sends a strong message that those with responsibilities in the state's mining sector must respect our regulations and act in accordance with the important provisions in place," he said.
"Two of the directors have been found to have disrespected the legal process and paid the price with convictions recorded against their names."
"We have regulatory processes in place to ensure that the community and state are no longer left with the cost should a company operating in Victoria's mining industry today fail the system."
Ownership of the gold mine passed to Victory Minerals in December 2023, as the state government pursued criminal convictions against the former owners.
According to state government, the current owners of the Ballarat Gold Mine have met the rehabilitation bond requirement.
On March 13 a rockfall three kilometres from the mine's entrance killed Bruthen man Kurt Hourigan, 37, and injured a 21-year-old.
The mine has also faced difficulty over a proposal to build a dam to store mining waste near Whitehorse Road in Mount Clear, with residents taking the group to VCAT.
