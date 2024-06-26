The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Business

'Disrespected the legal system': Former Ballarat mine owners convicted

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
June 26 2024 - 4:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Gold Mine. File picture
Ballarat Gold Mine. File picture

The former owners of the Ballarat Gold Mine have been sentenced by a court for failing to meet their obligations with the Earth Resources Regulator.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.