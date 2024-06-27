'Everyone belongs': Drag Queens to add sparkles, cheeky fun to our town

SPENCER Street enjoys bringing something that has long been a little taboo into regional communities with great festive cheer and sparkles. Always sparkles.
And Ballarat is the first stop.
Drag queens events company Dragged To is launching its inaugural 14-stop Christmas in July tour at The Deck Ballarat on July 4.
The aim is to promote drag in regional communities and offer a safe, slightly cheeky, place of inclusion for everyone.
Spencer, who is preparing to perform in Ballarat, grew up in outer Melbourne in a time when the area was predominantly paddocks. She enjoyed returning home to perform but said shows in regional communities were particularly rewarding because often these were places where queer people were isolated.
"We are changing the perspective on drag queens - we're not just in underground club scenes," Spencer said. "People come and have a great time and a great laugh.
"At the end of the day as a drag queen, when someone comes up at the end of a regional show and says thank you, it means a lot.
"I've worked in small towns...a lot of the time people have never had a drag or queer space. They often say thank you, you've added a little sparkle to our town."
YOU MIGHT LIKE:
The Dragged To Christmas in July tour follows a successful Christmas series in December.
Spencer said to celebrate Christmas twice a year was fun and, why not?
There will be singing, electrifying dancing, games, lip sync battles and bingo, the latter which Spencer said "ain't your usually granny's bingo".
"What I find with these events is the audience attracts all different walks of life," Spencer said. "Everyone is comfy and belongs.
"You can come dressed however you want. Everyone there is in a non-judgmental space.
"...Come along. Come join the fabulousness."
Seating is limited, more details here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.